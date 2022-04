At Keemo’s house in Los Angeles, Tanya the real estate agent leaves and Allie questions “Taylor” as to why she wanted to meet with her in person. At the Abbott manse, Jack flashes back to his last conversation with Allie in Los Angeles. Phyllis interrupts his reverie to suggest that he not listen to Traci and instead throw caution to the wind. They saw the pain in the girl’s eyes. Jack admits he can’t expect Allie to make the first move. Phyllis advises they book the Jabot jet and head to LA. Jack’s not prepared to do that — it’s a delicate situation. He doesn’t want to scare Allie away. Phyllis wonders if they could get her to come to Genoa City. Jack decides he’ll reach out and tell her he’s going to be in LA in a couple of days if she wants to get coffee. Phyllis isn’t impressed with his cautious approach.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO