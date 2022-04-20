Hermiston hosts League of Cities Spring Conference

When it comes to lawlessness, men are usually given credit with being the worst offenders, but R. E. Turner, city traffic officer, says that he has a lot more trouble with members of the fair sex refusing to observe the signals than with men. “Conditions are better than they were, but there are some drivers who fail to make the arm signals at intersections,” Turner said today, “and from now on, those who fail to observe the regulations will make all excuses to the police judge. It might be interesting to the public to know that a state traffic officer will make his headquarters in Pendleton during the summer. He arrived yesterday. Observance of traffic laws undoubtedly will be good practice in the future.”

HERMISTON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO