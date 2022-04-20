ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

Hermiston hosts League of Cities Spring Conference

By Hermiston Herald
East Oregonian
 2 days ago

For anyone wondering why Hermiston is experiencing in influx of new guests, there is a reason. Officials from around Oregon are converging on Hermiston this week to see what they can learn from this community and from one another. Held Thursday and Friday, April 21 and 22, the LOC...

www.eastoregonian.com

East Oregonian

Hermiston City Council to add fresh, young voices at next meeting

HERMISTON — The next Hermiston City Council meeting will take place with new youth advisors, as well as a public hearing on the South Hermiston Industrial Park and city pensions. The meeting is Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Hermiston...
HERMISTON, OR
East Oregonian

Cost overruns hit Treasure Valley Reload Center

NYSSA — Building the Treasure Valley Reload Center to original design specifications would cost almost one-third more than originally estimated, prompting proponents to scale back the project. The truck-to-train loading facility to be built north of Nyssa would ship onions and other commodities east to major markets. Southeast Oregon...
NYSSA, OR
KATU.com

Portland hosts national library conference

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Public Library Association's national conference continues Thursday in Portland. The event includes 100 programs to expand U.S. library services. More than 4,000 people showed up at the Oregon Convention Center on Wednesday. Program highlights included topics of diversity, trauma-informed resources, and youth learning. "I've already...
PORTLAND, OR
City
Hermiston, OR
Hermiston, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oregon tribe opposes water release for farmers

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A Native American tribe in Oregon said Tuesday it is assessing its legal options after learning the U.S. government plans to release water from a federally operated reservoir to downstream farmers along the Oregon-California border amid a historic drought. Even limited irrigation for...
OREGON STATE
East Oregonian

Showdown in the works over BMCC cuts

PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College Budget Committee has its first public meeting to discuss the plan to cut faculty and programs to meet the college’s bottom line. BMCC Faculty Association President Pete Hernberg said some instructors plan to be at the public meeting Monday, April 25,...
PENDLETON, OR
East Oregonian

Happy Canyon honors volunteers for 2021, 2022

PENDLETON — Happy Canyon recognized the work of volunteers with the return of its Volunteer Appreciation Awards Banquet. The organization honored 2021 and 2022 winners Wednesday night, April 20, because the pandemic promoted the cancellation of the event last year. The 2021 honorees were makeup artist Ingrid Thamert of...
PENDLETON, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Burrowing rockchucks breach COID canal near Redmond; flooding stopped, repairs begin

A 30-foot hole is what's left after burrowing rodents -- rockchucks, to be specific -- caused a breach in an irrigation canal south of Redmond Wednesday night that sent floodwaters across fields, closed Young Avenue, and prompted emergency alerts and sandbagging efforts to protect some properties, officials said. The post Burrowing rockchucks breach COID canal near Redmond; flooding stopped, repairs begin appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure
East Oregonian

Morrow County commissioner candidates speak at forum

HEPPNER — Morrow County commissioner candidates during a forum Tuesday, April 19, touched on several issues, including the distribution of revenue from Amazon and a pay bump for commissioners. The five candidates are vying for two seats on the county board. The candidates. Jeff Wenholz is challenging Commissioner Melissa...
Post Register

I-84 reopened in Eastern Oregon

BAKER CITY, Ore. (CBS2) — The I-84 westbound is reopened near Baker City, Oregon after it was closed to help recover a semi truck. The closure is expected to last around two hours. OR237 will be closed to semis and vehicles over 53 feet. Eastbound lanes are still open.
BAKER CITY, OR
Columbia Insight

On Union Pacific land, garbage flows into Willamette River

Around a homeless encampment, hypodermic needles, plastics, propane tanks, flat-screen TVs. human feces among items cleanup crews buried rather than remove The post On Union Pacific land, garbage flows into Willamette River appeared first on Columbia Insight. On Union Pacific land, garbage flows into Willamette River was first posted on April 21, 2022 at 5:51 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
EUGENE, OR
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
East Oregonian

Public safety for Thursday, April 21

2:33 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to South Highway 395 for a domestic disturbance. 5:53 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a property on Northwest 48th Drive for a restraining order violation. 7:43 a.m. — A caller reported a power line down at Northeast Washington Avenue and 12th...
PENDLETON, OR
East Oregonian

Days gone by: April 21, 2022

When it comes to lawlessness, men are usually given credit with being the worst offenders, but R. E. Turner, city traffic officer, says that he has a lot more trouble with members of the fair sex refusing to observe the signals than with men. “Conditions are better than they were, but there are some drivers who fail to make the arm signals at intersections,” Turner said today, “and from now on, those who fail to observe the regulations will make all excuses to the police judge. It might be interesting to the public to know that a state traffic officer will make his headquarters in Pendleton during the summer. He arrived yesterday. Observance of traffic laws undoubtedly will be good practice in the future.”
HERMISTON, OR
East Oregonian

Local roundup: Pendleton tops Sherrman County 3-1

PENDLETON — Pendleton swept the singles and split its doubles matches with Sherman County in a nonleague tennis match on Thursday, April 21. Olivia Corbett won at No.1 singles for the Bucks, beating Cali Johnson 6-4, 6-1. Corbett has just one loss on the year, to Redmond’s Kloe Scherner in three sets.
PENDLETON, OR
East Oregonian

Oregon wolf population growth slows; mortalities rise

SALEM — Oregon’s wolf population increased by just two individuals in 2021, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, while the number of wolf deaths was the highest yet in a single year. ODFW released its annual wolf report on Tuesday, April 19, documenting 175 wolves...
OREGON STATE
brides.com

13 Breathtakingly Beautiful Wedding Venues in Oregon

If you live in Oregon, or even if you’ve just visited, you know this Western state certainly doesn’t lack beautiful areas to explore. And for many Oregon couples, it’s important to include the state’s stunning landscape into their wedding day, whether it's lush forest, mountain views, or the rugged coastline.
OREGON STATE
Skanner

Teenage Climate Leaders Welcome President Biden to Portland Thursday With Demands for Climate Action, Equity on Transportation

With President Biden poised to arrive in Portland on Thursday to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure bill, youth climate justice advocates with Sunrise PDX will be holding an event demanding that any transportation project built within the Portland Metro area must lower carbon emissions. Thursday protest. On Thursday, April 21 at...
PORTLAND, OR
East Oregonian

VA plan calls for big changes to its Walla Walla medical center

WASHINGTON — Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden this week said he plans to personally contact the Department of Veterans Affairs regarding recommendations to reduce services at the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla. The VA in mid March released a report from the Asset and...
WALLA WALLA, WA

