Marinette, WI

Barricade Situation Ends Peacefully

By Robert Kennedy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 25-year-old man is in custody after he fled from police when they tried arresting him...

UPDATE: City of Marinette Police say one man was arrested peacefully after an incident that blocked off West Russell Street and Ogden Street on Tuesday night. In a statement, Chief Jon LaCombe says officers were attempting to arrest a 25-year-old Marinette man on an active felony warrant at about 7:15 Tuesday night. Chief LaCombe says the man ran away from officers and went into his home near the intersection of West Russell Street and Ogden, where he barricaded himself in a bedroom.
