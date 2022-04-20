Motorcycle safety event set for May 7

When it comes to racing, one would be hard to argue that it is not a family activity for USAC/CRA and California Lightning Sprint Car Series driver Jeff Dyer. This Saturday, April 23rd, Dyer will be back in his bright yellow #39 for the USAC/CRA Sprint Car race at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway. At the same time, his wife Christina will make her racing debut when LKQ Pick Your Part Presents Night of Destruction at Perris Auto Speedway. If that is not enough, Dyer’s teenage son Seth will be racing 182 miles west of his dad and 62 miles north of Christina in a Speedway Sprint at John Aden’s Wheel2Wheel Raceway in Victorville.
