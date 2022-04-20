ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state provide more funding for Lincoln University?

Lincoln University has struggled with funding woes in recent years.

This year the state legislature is considering a plan to boost the historically Black university's land-grant funding, putting up more money than usual to match federal funds. The budget, including the funding boost, was considered by the state Senate on Tuesday.

However, higher education has long seen its requests for more funding suffer at the hands of other priorities in the state budget, such as K-12 education.

Do you think the state should give Lincoln more money? Vote in the poll below.

