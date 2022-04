The first set of fixtures after the Scottish Premiership splits into two marks the start of a five-game sprint to decide the title, European places and automatic relegation. With Rangers' visit to Motherwell having been brought forward 24 hours to give Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side more time to prepare for Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg against Leipzig, Celtic's six-point lead over the reigning champions could have been reduced by the time they visit Ross County on Sunday.

