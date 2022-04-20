Braves' Ozzie Albies: Two hits, stolen base

When it comes to trades, you win some and you lose some. The Braves have won a lot more than they’ve lost recently, which is why they are world champs. Max Fried, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario, and plenty of others were all acquired through trades and have brought the Braves to a height they hadn’t achieved since 1995. However, for all the fantastic moves Atlanta has made over the last five-plus years, the Andrelton Simmons trade for Sean Newcomb sticks out like a sore thumb.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO