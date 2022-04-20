ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Two hits, stolen base

Albies went 2-for-5 with a double, run and stolen base in a 3-1 victory against the...

Braves officially lose the Andrelton Simmons trade

When it comes to trades, you win some and you lose some. The Braves have won a lot more than they’ve lost recently, which is why they are world champs. Max Fried, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario, and plenty of others were all acquired through trades and have brought the Braves to a height they hadn’t achieved since 1995. However, for all the fantastic moves Atlanta has made over the last five-plus years, the Andrelton Simmons trade for Sean Newcomb sticks out like a sore thumb.
Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound. Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team Tuesday night as the duo pitched the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles that snapped the Dodgers' seven-game winning streak.
Braves' Adam Duvall: On bench Friday

Duvall isn't starting Friday against Miami. Duvall started every game for Atlanta early in the season, but he'll get his first day off after he went 0-for-12 with an RBI and five strikeouts in his last three appearances. Travis Demeritte will start in right field and bat ninth.
Braves' Adam Duvall: Chance to return Saturday

Duvall is dealing with a family-related illness but will have a chance to return to the lineup Saturday against the Marlins, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Duvall isn't in the lineup for Friday's game, and seems as though he'll be unavailable off the bench. However, the 33-year-old is unlikely to require a lengthy absence. Travis Demeritte is starting in right field and batting ninth Friday.
"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
Cubs trade for reliever Sean Newcomb in deal with Braves

In three appearances this season for Atlanta, Newcomb has allowed four runs off seven hits with a 7.20 ERA in five innings pitched. The 28-year-old Newcomb was the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim's first-round draft pick in 2014. Before playing his first major league game, Newcomb was traded in 2015 to Atlanta in a deal that included Andrelton Simmons.
Atlanta Braves reacquire right-hander Jesse Chavez, 38, in swap of pitchers with Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO -- The Braves and Cubs traded pitchers on Wednesday night with Atlanta reacquiring right-hander Jesse Chavez for left-hander Sean Newcomb. Chavez, 38, was a key member of the Atlanta bullpen in 2021, helping the Braves to a World Series championship. He appeared in 30 regular-season games last year, compiling a 2.14 ERA, while pitching in seven postseason games without giving up a run. He was off to a slower start with the Cubs, allowing four runs in 5⅔ innings this year.
Braves' Charlie Morton: Takes second loss in LA

Morton (1-2) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers after allowing four runs on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks over 5.1 innings. The veteran right-hander surrendered a two-run homer to Freddie Freeman during the opening frame, and he then gave up single tallies in the fifth and sixth innings. It's the second straight loss for Morton after picking up the victory Opening Day, and he'll attempt to get back in the win column next week versus the Cubs.
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Sent back to Triple-A

Toussaint was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. Toussaint spent just two days on the big-league roster and didn't get into a game. He'll head back to Triple-A to await his next chance, a level where he's struck out 16 batters in 8.2 innings across a pair of starts.
Eddie Rosario heads to Atlanta's bench on Friday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Friday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Rosario will sit out after Orlando Arcia and Austin Riley were picked as Atlanta's starting left fielder and third baseman against their division rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 31 batted balls this season, Rosario has...
Atlanta's Adam Duvall receives Friday off

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Duvall will sit on Friday night after Travis Demeritte and Guillermo Heredia were named Atlanta's starting right and center fielders. Per Baseball Savant on 31 batted balls this season, Duvall has produced a 6.5% barrel...
Recap: Dodgers Defeat Braves In Rubber Match Of Series

Tony Gonsolin turned in one of the best starts of his career and Freddie Freeman provided the Los Angeles Dodgers with an early lead in their 5-1 win over the Atlanta Braves to take the rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Gonsolin didn’t have command of his fastball but still managed...
Dodgers beat Braves 5-1, take 2 of 3 vs World Series champs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin knew he hadn’t allowed a hit to the Atlanta Braves. He was more focused on not getting ahead of himself. The right-hander threw his slider for strikes and attacked the Braves with an array of secondary pitches while going six shutout innings for the third time in his big league career and first in two years.
Atlanta Braves: Julio Teheran finds a home for 2022

There was a time when Julio Teheran seemed to be a key part of the Atlanta Braves future. He had developed into a solid middle of the rotation arm, a two time All Star who could occasionally dominate. The Angels were hoping he would be the same sort of arm for them when he signed prior to the 2020 season, someone that could help solidify a rotation that had been a sore spot over the years.
Marlins aim to break 3-game road skid, play the Braves

LINE: Braves -149, Marlins +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins hit the road against the Atlanta Braves looking to end a three-game road skid. Atlanta is 6-8 overall and 3-4 in home games. The Braves have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .402.
