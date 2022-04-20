ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Records three hits

Arcia went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win...

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Swipes bag Wednesday

Alfaro went 0-for-2 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base in a 6-0 win over the Reds on Wednesday. Though he didn't collect any hits, Alfaro made an offensive impact from the seventh spot in the order. The backstop reached on a hit-by-pitch in the fifth inning, stole second base and scored on a Trent Grisham double, then knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Working as the Padres' No. 2 catcher, Alfaro has registered a .238/.261/.429 slash line, one homer, two RBI and one stolen base over 23 plate appearances on the season.
Albert Pujols out of Cardinals' Friday lineup against Reds

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will sit on the bench after the Cardinals named Corey Dickerson as Friday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 17 batted balls this season, Pujols has produced a 5.9% barrel rate...
Clayton Kershaw Praises Kenley Jansen For Historic Dodgers Career

When Kenley Jansen signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves it signaled the end of an era for the all-time Los Angeles Dodgers saves leader. He left L.A. as the best closer in franchise history. Jansen dominated for more than a decade, twice winning National League Relief Pitcher of the Year, earning All-Star Game selections and finally a World Series title in 2020.
Cubs trade for reliever Sean Newcomb in deal with Braves

In three appearances this season for Atlanta, Newcomb has allowed four runs off seven hits with a 7.20 ERA in five innings pitched. The 28-year-old Newcomb was the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim's first-round draft pick in 2014. Before playing his first major league game, Newcomb was traded in 2015 to Atlanta in a deal that included Andrelton Simmons.
Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
Edwin Rios not in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 17 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with a .732 OPS, 1...
Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Belts first homer

Rios went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Braves. Rios received his fourth start of the campaign and took advantage of the opportunity with a solo shot to right field in the fifth inning. The long ball was his first of the season and his first extra-base hit to go along with three singles. Each of Rios' starts thus far have come as a designated hitter.
Padres take on the Dodgers on home winning streak

LINE: Dodgers -174, Padres +149; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego has gone 5-2 in home games and 9-5 overall. The Padres have hit 12 total home...
Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Whiffs seven in second win

Davies (1-1) allowed two hits, two runs and two walks while recording seven strikeouts over five innings in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Nationals. Davies bounced back nicely after getting pummeled by the Mets six days ago. The Diamondbacks are Davies' third team in three seasons after one-year stints with the Padres and Cubs, and his work in the Cactus League ensured him a spot in Arizona's rotation this season. His seven strikeouts are an encouraging metric for the 29-year-old veteran, who has a 17.3 percent strikeout rate for his career.
Tigers-Rockies postponed with Miguel Cabrera on 2,999 hits

Whenever Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera finally notches career hit No. 3,000, the achievement certainly will have been worth the wait. As noted by The Detroit News , Friday evening's game between the Tigers and Colorado Rockies scheduled to take place at Comerica Park was postponed due to inclement weather. ESPN's Marly Rivera offered more information:
Atlanta Braves: Julio Teheran finds a home for 2022

There was a time when Julio Teheran seemed to be a key part of the Atlanta Braves future. He had developed into a solid middle of the rotation arm, a two time All Star who could occasionally dominate. The Angels were hoping he would be the same sort of arm for them when he signed prior to the 2020 season, someone that could help solidify a rotation that had been a sore spot over the years.
Ramírez slam, 5 RBIs as Guardians sweep White Sox 11-1, 2-1

CLEVELAND -- — José Ramírez hit his second grand slam of the season in an 11-1 win, then had an RBI double in a 2-1 victory as the Cleveland Guardians swept a doubleheader from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Ramírez, who signed a $141 million, seven-year...
