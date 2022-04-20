ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves' Austin Riley: Pair of hits, theft

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Riley went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers. Riley singled...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Braves officially lose the Andrelton Simmons trade

When it comes to trades, you win some and you lose some. The Braves have won a lot more than they’ve lost recently, which is why they are world champs. Max Fried, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario, and plenty of others were all acquired through trades and have brought the Braves to a height they hadn’t achieved since 1995. However, for all the fantastic moves Atlanta has made over the last five-plus years, the Andrelton Simmons trade for Sean Newcomb sticks out like a sore thumb.
ATLANTA, GA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound. Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team Tuesday night as the duo pitched the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles that snapped the Dodgers' seven-game winning streak.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs trade Jesse Chavez to Braves for LHP Sean Newcomb

The Cubs pounced Wednesday night on the chance to add a low-risk, high-upside arm to their pitching staff with a trade for Atlanta left-hander Sean Newcomb. The move — which sent veteran right-hander Jesse Chavez and cash to the Braves — was announced at the end of Wednesday’s rain-shortened 8-2 loss to the Rays at Wrigley Field.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Slash
Yardbarker

Austin Riley placed on the paternity list, new face added to the roster

Obviously, this is a super exciting moment for Riley, who is just winning at life right now. Hopefully, everything goes over smoothly, and he’s back in the Braves lineup sooner rather than later… because the lineup Atlanta is rolling with today doesn’t inspire much confidence, especially against the Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Theft
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Steals base in second rehab game

Acuna (knee) went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run Wednesday in his second rehab game with Triple-A Gwinnett. After playing five innings in right field and going 1-for-3 with a double Tuesday in his first rehab game for Gwinnett, Acuna was back in the lineup for the affiliate a day later, albeit as the designated hitter. He ended up playing the entire game and showed off his wheels by stealing second base after reaching on a walk in his second plate appearance. Acuna said in spring training that he felt close to 100 percent recovered from the torn ACL he suffered last July, and while the stolen base he notched Wednesday seemingly supports that notion, the organization may want to see him play a full nine innings in the outfield on back-to-back days before activating him from the 10-day injured list. For now, Atlanta is viewing May 6 as a tentative target date for Acuna's season debut in the majors, but that timeline could be pushed up if the 24-year-old looks better than anticipated during the rehab assignment.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Belts third home run

Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 9-6 win at Colorado. Castellanos was 0-for-8 across the first two games of the series but delivered his first three-hit effort of the season Wednesday. The 30-year-old has a .306/.382/.571 slash line with three homers, four doubles, seven RBI and six runs through 13 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Atlanta Braves reacquire right-hander Jesse Chavez, 38, in swap of pitchers with Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO -- The Braves and Cubs traded pitchers on Wednesday night with Atlanta reacquiring right-hander Jesse Chavez for left-hander Sean Newcomb. Chavez, 38, was a key member of the Atlanta bullpen in 2021, helping the Braves to a World Series championship. He appeared in 30 regular-season games last year, compiling a 2.14 ERA, while pitching in seven postseason games without giving up a run. He was off to a slower start with the Cubs, allowing four runs in 5⅔ innings this year.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Hanser Alberto absent from lineup Wednesday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Alberto started on third base Tuesday and drove in the Dodgers' only run of the game, but he's back on the bench for Wednesday's contest. Justin Turner is on the hot corner and hitting fifth, while Edwin Rios is entering the lineup as the Dodgers' designated hitter and number-nine batter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Touki Toussaint: Sent back to Triple-A

Toussaint was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. Toussaint spent just two days on the big-league roster and didn't get into a game. He'll head back to Triple-A to await his next chance, a level where he's struck out 16 batters in 8.2 innings across a pair of starts.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos catching for Orioles on Friday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting seventh in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Chirinos will start at catcher after Anthony Bemboom was given the night off in California. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
HOUSTON, TX
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Defeat Braves In Rubber Match Of Series

Tony Gonsolin turned in one of the best starts of his career and Freddie Freeman provided the Los Angeles Dodgers with an early lead in their 5-1 win over the Atlanta Braves to take the rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Gonsolin didn’t have command of his fastball but still managed...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy