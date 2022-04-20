Braves' Austin Riley: Pair of hits, theft

Acuna (knee) went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run Wednesday in his second rehab game with Triple-A Gwinnett. After playing five innings in right field and going 1-for-3 with a double Tuesday in his first rehab game for Gwinnett, Acuna was back in the lineup for the affiliate a day later, albeit as the designated hitter. He ended up playing the entire game and showed off his wheels by stealing second base after reaching on a walk in his second plate appearance. Acuna said in spring training that he felt close to 100 percent recovered from the torn ACL he suffered last July, and while the stolen base he notched Wednesday seemingly supports that notion, the organization may want to see him play a full nine innings in the outfield on back-to-back days before activating him from the 10-day injured list. For now, Atlanta is viewing May 6 as a tentative target date for Acuna's season debut in the majors, but that timeline could be pushed up if the 24-year-old looks better than anticipated during the rehab assignment.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO