Kansas City, MO

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Goes yard in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Dozier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Twins. Dozier put...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Chicago

Mark Leiter Jr. gives up three hits, two runs as Cubs lose to Pirates

CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer, Yoshi Tsutsugo had a two-run double and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the Chicago Cubs 4-3 Thursday night. The Pirates rebounded from a three-game sweep at Milwaukee with nine hits in the opener of a four-game series at Chicago. Pittsburgh starter Bryce Wilson allowed Rafael Ortega's leadoff single in the first, then walked three straight batters. Jonathan Villar added a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead, and Seiya Suzuki had an RBI groundout in the second for a 3-0 edge. Vogelbach homered in the third, and Tsutsugo's double made...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Not starting Friday

Tellez isn't starting Friday's game against the Phillies. Tellez has started against just one left-handed pitcher this season, and he'll take a seat with southpaw Ranger Suarez on the mound for Philadelphia on Friday. Keston Hiura will start at first base and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
The Spun

Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Carlos Santana back for Royals Thursday afternoon

Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana is back in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Santana missed the last two games after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup, though it remains unclear why he was unavailable. He is back on first base Thursday and batting fifth. Hunter Dozier is at designated hitter and Salvador Perez is at catcher over Cam Gallagher.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Perez 2 HRs, Dozier go-ahead shot lead Royals over Twins 4-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Salvador Perez homered twice and Hunter Dozier hit another go-ahead home run to lift the Kansas City Royals over the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Tuesday night. Perez homered in the fourth off Chris Archer and tied the score 3-3 in the sixth when he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez absent from Twins lineup Wednesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The Twins are holding the lefty-hitting Arraez out of the lineup against a southpaw pitcher. Jorge Polanco is moving into the leadoff spot and Miguel Sano is returning to the lineup to play first base and bat seventh.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Mike Matheny Applauds Royals’ Power Surge vs. Twins

As an offense, the Kansas City Royals haven't lived up to expectations this season. There's no dancing around that fact. They've scored more than three runs just three times in 2022 and somehow, they're 1-2 in those contests. Their first win in such outings, however, came on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins. It was Kansas City's best display of power thus far, as catcher Salvador Perez homered twice and first baseman/designated hitter Hunter Dozier added one of his own. En route to a 4-3 comeback win, the Royals' bats woke up and their bullpen locked things down.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Jorge Polanco joining Twins bench Thursday

Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. The Twins are giving Polanco a breather on Thursday afternoon. Luis Arraez is replacing Polanco on second base and batting third. numberFire’s models project Arraez...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Royals' Taylor Clarke: Throws two scoreless innings

Clarke allowed a hit and struck out two in two scoreless innings during Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Twins. Clarke began the season with three straight outings of one-third of an inning. He's been allowed to work longer assignments since then, covering two innings in each of his last two appearances. He's at a 1.80 ERA, 0.40 WHIP and 4:0 K:BB through five appearances this season, though he'll likely remain in a multi-inning role going forward.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Max Kepler in right field Thursday for Minnesota matinee

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. Kepler is starting in right field and hitting fifth. Kyle Garlick is shifting to left field in place of an idle Trevor Larnach and hitting seventh.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals slide Bobby Witt Jr. down in lineup, slot Nicky Lopez in leadoff spot

Just because they’re in position to sweep their series doesn’t mean the Kansas City Royals are done tinkering with their batting order. After Royals manager Mike Matheny moved Nicky Lopez up from the No. 9 spot in the order to the No. 2 spot earlier this week in an effort to “jump-start” the offense, the shuffling continued headed into Thursday’s series finale with the Minnesota Twins.
KANSAS CITY, MO

