Royals' Hunter Dozier: Goes yard in win

As an offense, the Kansas City Royals haven't lived up to expectations this season. There's no dancing around that fact. They've scored more than three runs just three times in 2022 and somehow, they're 1-2 in those contests. Their first win in such outings, however, came on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins. It was Kansas City's best display of power thus far, as catcher Salvador Perez homered twice and first baseman/designated hitter Hunter Dozier added one of his own. En route to a 4-3 comeback win, the Royals' bats woke up and their bullpen locked things down.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO