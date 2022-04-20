ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Connects on homer

D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-1 victory of the...

Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound. Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team Tuesday night as the duo pitched the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles that snapped the Dodgers' seven-game winning streak.
Cubs trade Jesse Chavez to Braves for LHP Sean Newcomb

The Cubs pounced Wednesday night on the chance to add a low-risk, high-upside arm to their pitching staff with a trade for Atlanta left-hander Sean Newcomb. The move — which sent veteran right-hander Jesse Chavez and cash to the Braves — was announced at the end of Wednesday’s rain-shortened 8-2 loss to the Rays at Wrigley Field.
"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
Atlanta Braves reacquire right-hander Jesse Chavez, 38, in swap of pitchers with Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO -- The Braves and Cubs traded pitchers on Wednesday night with Atlanta reacquiring right-hander Jesse Chavez for left-hander Sean Newcomb. Chavez, 38, was a key member of the Atlanta bullpen in 2021, helping the Braves to a World Series championship. He appeared in 30 regular-season games last year, compiling a 2.14 ERA, while pitching in seven postseason games without giving up a run. He was off to a slower start with the Cubs, allowing four runs in 5⅔ innings this year.
Dodgers' Hanser Alberto absent from lineup Wednesday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Alberto started on third base Tuesday and drove in the Dodgers' only run of the game, but he's back on the bench for Wednesday's contest. Justin Turner is on the hot corner and hitting fifth, while Edwin Rios is entering the lineup as the Dodgers' designated hitter and number-nine batter.
Nolan Arenado's ninth-inning homer lifts Cards over Marlins

Nolan Arenado slugged a two-run homer in the ninth inning -- just off the glove of left fielder Jorge Soler -- to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. Arenado’s blast against reliever Anthony Bender (0-2) came on a 0-1...
Robinson Chirinos catching for Orioles on Friday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting seventh in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Chirinos will start at catcher after Anthony Bemboom was given the night off in California. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Braves' Charlie Morton: Takes second loss in LA

Morton (1-2) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers after allowing four runs on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks over 5.1 innings. The veteran right-hander surrendered a two-run homer to Freddie Freeman during the opening frame, and he then gave up single tallies in the fifth and sixth innings. It's the second straight loss for Morton after picking up the victory Opening Day, and he'll attempt to get back in the win column next week versus the Cubs.
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Belts third home run

Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 9-6 win at Colorado. Castellanos was 0-for-8 across the first two games of the series but delivered his first three-hit effort of the season Wednesday. The 30-year-old has a .306/.382/.571 slash line with three homers, four doubles, seven RBI and six runs through 13 games.
Recap: Dodgers Defeat Braves In Rubber Match Of Series

Tony Gonsolin turned in one of the best starts of his career and Freddie Freeman provided the Los Angeles Dodgers with an early lead in their 5-1 win over the Atlanta Braves to take the rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Gonsolin didn’t have command of his fastball but still managed...
Good, Bad and Ugly from Cardinals series with Marlins

The St. Louis Cardinals got their brooms out for a sweep, but the Miami Marlins had other plans. It wasn’t necessarily easy for the St. Louis Cardinals, but they were able to take the series from the Miami Marlins in Miami’s loanDepot park. Tuesday, Cardinals 5, Marlins 1.
Luke Voit hitting cleanup in San Diego's Friday lineup against Dodgers

San Diego Padres first baseman Luke Voit is starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Voit will bat in the designated hitting spot after Manny Machado was moved to third base, Ha-seong Kim was shifted to shortstop, and C.J. Abrams was given a breather. In a righty versus...
Pujols paces Cardinals, helps Wainwright in win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Albert Pujols had two hits and scored twice as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 on Tuesday night. Adam Wainwright (2-1) threw 5 2/3 effective innings, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Tommy Edman tripled, singled and...
