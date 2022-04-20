Chatterton, Linda Godfrey

Michelson Shelley Michelson Shelley June Michaelson was born June 23rd, 1941, in a farmhouse in Blackfoot, Idaho. She passed away at the age of 80 from causes related to multiple myeloma on April 18th 2022 at Chancellor Gardens in Clearfield, Utah. Her parents were Edwin James and Elizabeth McGary Freeman. She grew up in Pocatello, Idaho, where she worked in a bakery as a teen and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1959. She married Richard Don Michaelson and they had five children together. After 31 years of marriage, they divorced. She lived in Idaho for most of her life. She belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She actively served for many years of her life in a variety of callings, particularly leading the singing in Primary. She was musical. Played the flute as a girl and had a gift for singing. She was often asked to sing for various occasions. She enjoyed playing cards, eating out, and traveling. She took many trips to the Oregon Coast. One of her highlights was seeing many parts of Europe. She enjoyed watching plays and musical performances. She was a good cook and had many recipes that she carefully saved from her mother, and other family favorites. Shelley was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings, Helen Hadley, Joyce Piel, Mike Freeman, Bill Freeman; granddaughter, Mayleigh Workman; and son-in-law, Larry Workman. She is survived by four siblings, Gary Gabrielson, John (Janet) Freeman, Jim (Bonnie) Freeman, Dick (Anita) Freeman; her children, Lori (Martin) Heimuli, Richele Ward, Glen (Trisha) Michaelson, Camille Workman, and Cameron (Darady) Michaelson; several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. As per Shelley's wishes, there will only be graveside services held at the Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S 5th Ave, Pocatello, ID. Saturday, April 23rd at 2 pm. The live stream may be seen at - https://youtu.be/LswtJNBBao4. A video recording of the service will be posted at a later date. Shelley's family would like to thank the Intermountain Homecare & Hospice team and the employees of Chancellor Gardens for the remarkable caring support during the last several months of her life. We are grateful for all those who visited and sent loving wishes to mom. Arrangements are under the direction of Myers Mortuary in Layton, Utah. 250 North Fairfield Road. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.

