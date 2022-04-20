Chatterton Linda Godfrey Chatterton LInda Godfrey Chatterton, passed away on April 14, 2022 at 82, surrounded by family. She was born to Bernard and Hazel Godfrey on 11/10/1939 in Logan Utah. She had two older brothers, Valden and Kelton, with a younger sister, Judith. She attended school in Pocatello, Idaho and...
Linda Sue Jolley, 75, of Duchesne, Utah, passed away February 16, 2022, at her home. Born August 13, 1946, in Provo, Utah, to Zachariah Frank and Sarah Freshwater Henderson. Married David Jolley and they were together for over 50 years. Survived by her husband, David; children, Teresa Pannullo, Murray; Julianna...
Stanley Schenk was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He passed away at his home on April 8th, 2022 at age 72. Stan was born on February 21, 1950 to his parents Rene and Lois Schenk in Logan Utah. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, two children Sheli (John) VanOrden and Scott Schenk, sister Gloria Schenk and grandchildren Mason and Colter Brown and Ryder and Boede VanOrden.
Michelson Shelley Michelson Shelley June Michaelson was born June 23rd, 1941, in a farmhouse in Blackfoot, Idaho. She passed away at the age of 80 from causes related to multiple myeloma on April 18th 2022 at Chancellor Gardens in Clearfield, Utah. Her parents were Edwin James and Elizabeth McGary Freeman. She grew up in Pocatello, Idaho, where she worked in a bakery as a teen and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1959. She married Richard Don Michaelson and they had five children together. After 31 years of marriage, they divorced. She lived in Idaho for most of her life. She belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She actively served for many years of her life in a variety of callings, particularly leading the singing in Primary. She was musical. Played the flute as a girl and had a gift for singing. She was often asked to sing for various occasions. She enjoyed playing cards, eating out, and traveling. She took many trips to the Oregon Coast. One of her highlights was seeing many parts of Europe. She enjoyed watching plays and musical performances. She was a good cook and had many recipes that she carefully saved from her mother, and other family favorites. Shelley was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings, Helen Hadley, Joyce Piel, Mike Freeman, Bill Freeman; granddaughter, Mayleigh Workman; and son-in-law, Larry Workman. She is survived by four siblings, Gary Gabrielson, John (Janet) Freeman, Jim (Bonnie) Freeman, Dick (Anita) Freeman; her children, Lori (Martin) Heimuli, Richele Ward, Glen (Trisha) Michaelson, Camille Workman, and Cameron (Darady) Michaelson; several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. As per Shelley's wishes, there will only be graveside services held at the Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S 5th Ave, Pocatello, ID. Saturday, April 23rd at 2 pm. The live stream may be seen at - https://youtu.be/LswtJNBBao4. A video recording of the service will be posted at a later date. Shelley's family would like to thank the Intermountain Homecare & Hospice team and the employees of Chancellor Gardens for the remarkable caring support during the last several months of her life. We are grateful for all those who visited and sent loving wishes to mom. Arrangements are under the direction of Myers Mortuary in Layton, Utah. 250 North Fairfield Road. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Linda Kay Peyton, 58, of Williamstown, WV passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Graveside services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Cedar Grove Cemetery, Parkersburg. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Peyton family.
Cooper James Gary Cooper James Gary Cooper passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Logan Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family. Gary was born March 7, 1934, in Wellsville, the third of five children and only son, of Amy J. Christiansen and Colin S. Cooper. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in the Cobblestone 2nd Ward Chapel, 420 West 100 North in Providence. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, and prior to the services on Saturday at the church from 10:30 to 11:30 AM at the church. Interment will be in the Wellsville City Cemetery. A complete obituary may be viewed, and memories may be shared with the family, at www.whitepinefunerals.com Please click the link below to join the service via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84711998544.
Jim and Nancy VanSickel’s children are pleased to announce their parents’ 60th wedding anniversary. Jim and Nancy (Davy) VanSickel were married at the United Methodist Church in Glenns Ferry, Idaho on April 21, 1962. After being set up on a blind date, little did they know they would spend 60 wonderful years together, with many more to come. During their marriage, they have lived in Glenns Ferry, Salt Lake City and eventually settled in Pocatello.
POCATELLO — Travis Bell, athletic director at Highland High School in Pocatello, has been recognized by the Idaho Athletic Administration Association as the state's athletic director of the year for 2022. Bell started his career in education 27 years ago as a Spanish teacher at Highland High School. During...
At age 55, I experienced the widowmaker heart attack while at work. Complete occlusion of the left anterior descending artery (LAD). Prompt medical care resulted in a life-saving stent placement at Logan Regional Hospital. It was quite a shock to the system, literally. It discombobulated my body and my mind.
POCATELLO — Residents of Pocatello and Chubbuck are invited to take part in the Annual Community-Wide Spring Cleanup, slated May 7. Participants are asked to meet at the NeighborWorks Pavilion at Caldwell Park, which is located at the corner of S. 7th and E. Lewis between 8:30 and 10 a.m. All cleanup participants will receive a free pancake and sausage breakfast cooked up by the Chamber Chiefs. Free gloves and trash bags will be distributed and cleanup assignments made at that time.
The seniors of Southeast Idaho are on the move — again. Gathering together to form the United Seniors Project, Inc. (USP); these organizations New Knowledge Adventures (NKA), Senior Activity Center (SAC) and Snake River New Horizons Band (SRNHB) are working together to provide an evening of fun and dancing for the community and surrounding area on Saturday, April 30.
Seniors are living longer, more productive and involved lives than ever before. United Seniors Project seeks to enrich lives through lifelong learning, provide a facility in...
