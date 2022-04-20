ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper, James Gary

Cover picture for the articleCooper James Gary Cooper James Gary Cooper passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Logan Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family. Gary was born March 7, 1934, in Wellsville, the third of...

Chatterton, Linda Godfrey

Chatterton Linda Godfrey Chatterton LInda Godfrey Chatterton, passed away on April 14, 2022 at 82, surrounded by family. She was born to Bernard and Hazel Godfrey on 11/10/1939 in Logan Utah. She had two older brothers, Valden and Kelton, with a younger sister, Judith. She attended school in Pocatello, Idaho and was very proud to be a Poky Indian. Linda has 5 sons, Daniel, Michael, Jay, Brett and Bart. She has 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, her family was her life and she loved them all so much! She enjoyed camping, motorcycle riding, volleyball, animals, and especially dogs. She loved to read, dabbled in writing, and was excellent with her transcription skills. She loved teaching children, and for years ran her own pre-school. She was a butterfly fanatic, and loved to have anything butterfly around her. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many leadership positions, but her favorite was as a Primary President. While working at Idaho State University in financial aid, she loved helping students, and they loved her, many even called her Mom or Grandma. Linda married Vaughn Chatterton on March 16, 2013, and Vaughn treated her like a queen, they had a very happy life together, often going for rides, singing together, as well as traveling. She was a very kind, compassionate and beautiful lady. We want to thank Encompass Hospices for their tender care & kindness they showed to her and our family. There will be a viewing Thurs., April 21, 2022 from 6-8pm at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 10am Fri. April 22, 2022 at L.D.S. Chapel on West Cedar St. with a viewing one hour prior. Internment will be in the Clarkston, Utah Cemetery at 2pm. _______
Schenk, Stanley

Stanley Schenk was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He passed away at his home on April 8th, 2022 at age 72. Stan was born on February 21, 1950 to his parents Rene and Lois Schenk in Logan Utah. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, two children Sheli (John) VanOrden and Scott Schenk, sister Gloria Schenk and grandchildren Mason and Colter Brown and Ryder and Boede VanOrden.
Michelson, Shelley

Michelson Shelley Michelson Shelley June Michaelson was born June 23rd, 1941, in a farmhouse in Blackfoot, Idaho. She passed away at the age of 80 from causes related to multiple myeloma on April 18th 2022 at Chancellor Gardens in Clearfield, Utah. Her parents were Edwin James and Elizabeth McGary Freeman. She grew up in Pocatello, Idaho, where she worked in a bakery as a teen and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1959. She married Richard Don Michaelson and they had five children together. After 31 years of marriage, they divorced. She lived in Idaho for most of her life. She belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She actively served for many years of her life in a variety of callings, particularly leading the singing in Primary. She was musical. Played the flute as a girl and had a gift for singing. She was often asked to sing for various occasions. She enjoyed playing cards, eating out, and traveling. She took many trips to the Oregon Coast. One of her highlights was seeing many parts of Europe. She enjoyed watching plays and musical performances. She was a good cook and had many recipes that she carefully saved from her mother, and other family favorites. Shelley was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings, Helen Hadley, Joyce Piel, Mike Freeman, Bill Freeman; granddaughter, Mayleigh Workman; and son-in-law, Larry Workman. She is survived by four siblings, Gary Gabrielson, John (Janet) Freeman, Jim (Bonnie) Freeman, Dick (Anita) Freeman; her children, Lori (Martin) Heimuli, Richele Ward, Glen (Trisha) Michaelson, Camille Workman, and Cameron (Darady) Michaelson; several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. As per Shelley's wishes, there will only be graveside services held at the Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S 5th Ave, Pocatello, ID. Saturday, April 23rd at 2 pm. The live stream may be seen at - https://youtu.be/LswtJNBBao4. A video recording of the service will be posted at a later date. Shelley's family would like to thank the Intermountain Homecare & Hospice team and the employees of Chancellor Gardens for the remarkable caring support during the last several months of her life. We are grateful for all those who visited and sent loving wishes to mom. Arrangements are under the direction of Myers Mortuary in Layton, Utah. 250 North Fairfield Road. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
