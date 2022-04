LIMA — A group of students prone to daydreaming of one day being their own boss received encouragement from local business owners during a field trip on Friday. The West Central Learning Academy brought its entrepreneurship class to The Central District and Makerspace for a field trip on Friday to get a firsthand perspective of the development process it takes to become a successful business owner. The students heard from local entrepreneurs in different stages of business development and the role local mentors could play in helping them achieve their dreams before being given a tour of the Makerspace building.

