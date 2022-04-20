ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killer Mike says Run The Jewels have started work on their new album

By Sam Moore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiller Mike has revealed in a new interview that Run The Jewels have begun work on their next album. Killer Mike and El-P’s last full release together as RTJ was June 2020’s ‘RTJ4’, which won NME‘s Album of the Year in 2020. The duo...

