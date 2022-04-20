Killer Mike says Run The Jewels have started work on their new album

Click here to read the full article. Pusha T will release his new album, It’s Almost Dry, this Friday, April 22.
The album, co-produced by Kanye West and Pharrell Williams/The Neptunes, marks Pusha’s first in four years, following 2018s Daytona. It’s Almost Dry will feature the previously released tracks, “Neck and Wrist,” featuring Jay-Z and produced by Pharrell; “Diet Coke,” produced by West and 88-Keys; and “Hear Me Clearly,” another Pharrell-produced song that also appeared on I Know Nigo, a new project from a Bathing Ape founder Nigo.
A full tracklist hasn’t been released yet, but Rolling Stone can confirm that, along with...
Comments / 0