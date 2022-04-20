Man United manager Ralf Rangnick ‘embarrassed’ after 4-0 defeat to Liverpool

Ralf Rangnick admitted he was “embarrassed” after watching his Manchester United side humiliated by Liverpool , who returned to the top of the table with a 4-0 win.

United barely got a touch of the ball as Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah put the hosts in control before half-time, and though a change of formation briefly helped United improve after the break, further goals from Sadio Mane and Salah finished them off.

It was another humiliating result for United, who have shipped nine goals to Liverpool in two fixtures this season, and have now conceded more than relegation-threatened Burnley.

Sign up for our newsletters .