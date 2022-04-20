ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

As COVID-19 recedes, Californians have new worries

By Dan Walters
CalMatters
CalMatters
 2 days ago

In summary

A new poll found that Californians’ worries about COVID-19 have receded, but their attention has shifted to some old issues and two new ones, crime and gas prices.

Californians are undergoing a great reawakening.

After two years of having their lives dominated, and perhaps permanently altered, by COVID-19, they are putting the pandemic behind them and shifting their attention to other concerns old and new.

Predictably, the state’s political atmosphere is making the same transition.

While COVID-19 remains a threat — and could re-emerge as an existential concern — a new poll by UC-Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies finds it occupying a very low place on Californians’ list of issues demanding attention.

Only 4% of voters, the poll found, now consider COVID-19 an important issue — 13 th on a list of 15. The list is dominated by housing affordability (31%), homelessness (29%), crime (23%) and gasoline prices (21%).

Housing and homelessness obviously predate the pandemic and have now returned as major concerns, while crime and gas prices are newcomers — or throwbacks, in an historic sense, to the late 1970s, when they dominated the state’s public consciousness and political discourse.

The shrinkage of COVID-19 is obvious not only in the Berkeley-IGS poll, but in the recent actions of the state’s politicians.

Only weeks ago, the Capitol was fiercely debating legislation about mandatory vaccinations, but the bills have now been put on hold.

Last October, Gov. Gavin Newsom trumpeted that California was the first state to announce plans to make vaccinations mandatory for public school students.

Last week, very quietly, the state postponed the mandate until the 2023-24 school year, citing a lag in the full federal approval of shots for younger students.

Newsom’s announcement was just a stunt, reflecting his penchant for wanting to be the nation’s first in everything. Without a postponement, there would have been chaos when classes resumed in September because so few children would have been vaccinated.

The emergence of crime and gas prices as major voter concerns in an election year is compelling politicians to respond. For instance, Newsom and legislators are negotiating some kind of direct payments to Californians to offset spikes in gas prices and other costs of living.

Crime is a trickier issue because for the last decade, California has been softening its treatment of offenders. However, Californians are increasingly worried about becoming crime victims as their worries about being pandemic victims recedes.

A sharp uptick in homicides, an epidemic of car burglaries and smash-and-grab robberies in San Francisco, organized “follow home” robberies in Los Angeles and a gang shootout in downtown Sacramento that left six persons dead are among the incidents that are fueling the increased fear.

Crime could have direct effects on this year’s elections. The district attorneys of San Francisco and Los Angeles face potential recalls because of their less punitive policies. Their kindred soul, Attorney General Rob Bonta, who was appointed by Newsom, could have a tough time winning a full term on his own.

One bellwether of Californians’ changing priorities will be who becomes the next mayor of Los Angeles. Congresswoman Karen Bass had seemed to be cruising to victory but a new Berkeley-IGS poll taken for the Los Angeles Times found that businessman Rick Caruso has zoomed into a virtual tie after spending millions of dollars on ads highlighting the crime issue.

“The poll asked voters to pick two issues that were key to how they will vote,” the Times reported. “Homelessness was by far the top issue, cited by 61% of likely voters. No candidate has established an advantage on that topic, the poll showed.

“By contrast, among the 38% of likely voters who said crime and public safety were top of mind, Caruso had a 4-1 lead over Bass.”

Comments / 89

without compromise
2d ago

Worry??.. You mean because we're the most "woke" state.. highest taxed state..highest homeless state..or maybe it's because the citizens have their right to protect themselves "with the second admement" restricted..while at the same time letting thousands of criminals out of jail...Worried??..With recession knocking on our door..why would we be worried........

Reply(13)
99
Pippi Longstocking
2d ago

Yeah, I’m worried what new kind of scheme the dummycrats are going to concoct in order to scam Americans during the upcoming elections.

Reply(4)
108
Bruno G
2d ago

Amazing how it was mentioned weeks ago that these worthless democrats was sayiing that californians would get 400$ then was 200$ to help with gas prices but Newsom had taken vacation down south to mehico could care less about its real citizens & now as it stands no more said about any help, this is the typical lies that these demonic democrats spew all the time saying they will help californians & never do its always about raising taxes or creating new ones thats what they are so good @....

Reply(2)
46
Related
KTLA

Newsom clarifies California $400 gas rebate proposal concerns

A regular gallon of gas is now costing an average of $6.06 for Los Angeles-area drivers, but Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gas rebate proposal is expected to bring some relief, if approved. However, the plan for direct payments for all residents with a car registered in California come with some questions about electric vehicle owners, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads. Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Incoming storm to deliver welcome rainfall to California

The recent weather pattern has sent waves of rain and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest, but AccuWeather forecasters say that a late-week storm could dip far enough south for rain to fall in parts of parched Southern California. Some rain and mountain snow fell over the weekend as far...
CALIFORNIA STATE
