Economy

Just Eat considers Grubhub sale as order numbers shrink

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSzBK_0fENk0Su00
Financial News

Just Eat Takeaway.com has said it is considering selling off its Grubhub arm after a slump in orders.

The takeaway delivery specialist only bought its US rival in a £5.75 billion deal in 2020 but has recently faced calls from one of its biggest shareholders to offload the business.

Activist investor Cat Rock Capital, which owns an almost 7% stake in the company, said last year that selling Grubhub would deal with Just Eat’s “deep and damaging” undervaluation.

Just Eat told shareholders on Wednesday that it is working with advisers to explore the possible sale of Grubhub or the potential “introduction of a strategic partner”.

“There can be no certainty that any such strategic actions will be agreed or what the timing of such agreements will be,” the company said.

It came as Just Eat said orders dropped by 1% to 264.2 million in the first three months of 2022 as it struggled against pandemic-boosted levels from last year.

Meanwhile, gross transaction values increased by 4% to 7.2 billion euros (£6 billion), representing a slowdown in growth.

As a result, it reduced its transaction value and earnings forecasts for the year.

Just Eat said growth in the current quarter is expected to “remain challenging” but stressed that returning customer numbers and order frequency have been above pre-pandemic levels.

Chief executive Jitse Groen said: “After two years of exceptional growth, we maintain the same high level of orders that were processed during the Covid-19 restrictions.

“Our priority for 2022 lies in enhancing profitability and strengthening our business.

“We expect profitability to gradually improve throughout the year, and to return to positive adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) in 2023.”

Related
FOXBusiness

GrubHub owner exploring full or partial sale

Less than a year after completing its $7.3 billion acquisition of Grubhub, Just Eat Takeaway is considering selling the platform following a decline in online food orders. A spokesperson for Just Eat Takeaway told FOX Business that there is interest for a "full or partial sale," but declined to disclose specific potential buyers.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jitse Groen
Reuters

Takeaway in talks with potential buyers for Grubhub, says CEO Groen

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com is in talks with potential buyers over a possible sale of its U.S. arm Grubhub, Chief Executive Jitse Groen said on Wednesday. Groen was speaking on a call after the company posted a first quarter trading update, in which the company...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Just Eat#Cat Rock Capital
The Independent

Martin Lewis says you should check your savings account as soon as possible

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has warned anyone with money in a savings account to “check it now” as they could be underpaid.The finance guru is helping people to get the most value for their savings in his latest newsletter as he tells his readers “don’t stand for it” if they find they are being underpaid. Top savings interest rates have now jumped to their highest levels since July 2019, according to the money saving expert.He said: “If you’ve not switched savings account in the last couple of years, you’re likely earning just 0.1% or less. Do check now.“Even...
BUSINESS
