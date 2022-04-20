ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Braves Beat the Dodgers 3-1, Thanks to Fried and Jansen!

By Weston Fairbanks
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 2 days ago
Max Fried looked right at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, tossing five perfect innings to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory.

The Los Angeles native did not allow a baserunner until Hanser Alberto led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a line-drive single to right field, his sixth career start at Dodger Stadium, including playoff games.

Fried (1-2) pitched seven scoreless innings, striking out eight batters and walking none. With a spotless ninth inning, Kenley Jansen, the Dodgers’ longtime closer, earned his third save of the season for the Braves.

With a home run in the second inning, Travis d’Arnaud sparked the Atlanta attack, ending the Dodgers’ seven-game winning streak — and their 20-game regular-season winning streak at home, which began in August last year.

Los Angeles starter Walker Buehler (1-1) lost the duel of aces after giving up three runs and eight hits in five innings.

Fried, who went to nearby Harvard-Westlake High School before being selected seventh overall in the 2012 draught, won his first game at Dodger Stadium.

During his five immaculate innings, he struck out four batters.

After d’Arnaud’s home run in the second, Orlando Arcia hit an RBI double in the fourth inning against Buehler, and Austin Riley had an RBI single in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles right-hander.

Trea Turner’s infield single in the eighth inning was the Dodgers’ second hit off Fried. In the fourth inning, Turner nearly became the Dodgers’ first baserunner, but Riley made a diving stop on his grounder to third base.

Fried stifled a Dodgers attack that entered tied for first in the majors with 58 runs and had scored four runs in an inning seven times, the most in the league.

The Atlanta justify-hander was coming off two losses in a row, allowing seven earned runs and 15 hits in starts against the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, respectively.

The Braves finished with 12 hits, their second double-digit hit total in two games against the Dodgers and their third of the season.

Alberto’s RBI groundout in the eighth inning gave the Dodgers the lead.

