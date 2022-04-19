Reminder: You Still Need To Wear A Mask On The Subway

You could be flying maskless soon if a group of airlines has its way. Ten U.S. airlines and cargo carriers are asking President Biden to lift the mask mandate on flights. The CEOs of airlines including Delta, American, Southwest, JetBlue and others are asking the Biden administration to end the mask mandate that is currently set to expire on April 18. They say that with the various vaccines and treatments available to fight COVID-19, the masks are not as necessary on flights as they previously were.

