Reminder: You Still Need To Wear A Mask On The Subway

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you’ve likely heard by now, this week the Transportation Security Administration lifted the mask mandate on planes and other public transportation, following a ruling from a federal judge in Florida who determined...

Law & Crime

‘Wearing a Mask Cleans Nothing’: Federal Judge Previously Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by American Bar Association Puts a Stop to Airplane and Public Transit Mask Mandate

A federal judge in Florida late Monday threw out the national mask mandate for airplanes, trains and public transportation. In a 59-page opinion and order, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida declared the transportation mandate, previously issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as “unlawful” for exceeding statutory authority as well for violating the Administrative Procedure Act.
FLORIDA STATE
KITV.com

You’ll still have to wear a mask when using TheBus, TheHandi-Van

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Face masks will still be required for riders on TheBus and TheHandi-Van, Honolulu transportation officials announced Thursday. The requirement to continue masking is being made following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which extended its security directive for mask use on public transportation until at least April 18.
HONOLULU, HI
The Oregonian

Poll: Most Americans support masks for travel, public transit

FARGO, N.D. — A majority of Americans continue to support a mask requirement for people traveling on airplanes and other shared transportation, a new poll finds. A ruling by a federal judge has put the government’s transportation mask mandate on hold. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Where you do and don’t have to wear masks on US public transportation

When a judge struck down the federal mask mandate for public transportation, the ruling changed the face of American travel. Within hours, a cluster of airlines declared they would no longer require the face coverings. Some flight attendants and passengers celebrated in mid-air. Even Disney World made masks optional on its park transportation.But not every sector of the transportation world is tossing out its mask mandates just yet. Individual airlines and other companies still have the option to enforce their own mandates, even if they’re not backed up by the federal government. Here’s a look at where you do...
UBER
CBS New York

Reaction split to end of mask mandate on planes, mass transit

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Click10.com

Could the mask mandate on airplanes be lifted soon?

You could be flying maskless soon if a group of airlines has its way. Ten U.S. airlines and cargo carriers are asking President Biden to lift the mask mandate on flights. The CEOs of airlines including Delta, American, Southwest, JetBlue and others are asking the Biden administration to end the mask mandate that is currently set to expire on April 18. They say that with the various vaccines and treatments available to fight COVID-19, the masks are not as necessary on flights as they previously were.
AIRPLANE
Daily Montanan

Federal judge in Florida throws out national mask mandate for travelers

A federal judge in Florida voided the nationwide mask mandate for airline and public transportation passengers Monday, saying the requirement was beyond the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authority. The legal analysis of U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed in late 2020, turned on the language in a federal law […] The post Federal judge in Florida throws out national mask mandate for travelers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

The CDC Extends Its Mask Mandate on Planes, Trains, and Buses…Again

Federal officials have once again extended the mask mandate for planes, trains, and buses, angering congressional Republicans, the travel industry, and everyone else yearning to breathe free as they travel from point A to point B. Citing an uptick in new cases during early April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that the existing federal mask mandate—which was set to expire on April 18—will continue until at least May 3.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Why health experts say Utahns should still wear a mask on planes, trains and buses

Even though a federal court has struck down the nationwide mask mandate on planes, trains and buses, Utahns may still want to mask up when they travel, health experts said. “It’s a personal decision based on individual circumstances,” said Dr. Angela Dunn, head of the Salt Lake County Health Department. “It’s a good idea in crowded settings when you are there for a long time, particularly for people who are not up-to-date on vaccine or who have underlying conditions (or care for those who do).”
UTAH STATE
SPY

The Federal Mask Mandate Is Officially Lifted, So Can I Throw All My Masks in the Trash Now?

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. On Monday, April 18, a federal judge in Florida struck down the mask mandate for airplanes, trains and public transportation. The ruling caught many Americans by surprise because even though states around the country have long since lifted their own mandates, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently extended the federal mask mandate for transportation through May 3. Now, the CDC website has a message that reads: “As a result of a court...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Shanghai warns some residents may have to live at their workplaces after it lifts citywide lockdown

As China seeks to lift the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, city officials have warned that some people may have to stay at their workplaces even after they ease restrictions. Officials in China’s financial capital said over the weekend that businesses should start to plan a “closed-loop management” system, where workers would live on site and test regularly for the virus, reported The New York Times.But they did not provide a timeline of when that could happen.The city has emerged as the epicenter of a new wave of Covid cases with over 320,000 infections since early March, when the surge...
PUBLIC HEALTH

