Doja Cat has been at the center of a debate on whether she’s a pop star or rapper, and Wale has chimed in with his thoughts. The bizarre debate surrounding Doja, who raps on the majority of her songs, was seemingly sparked when Remy Ma said she doesn’t think Doja is a rapper. While Remy said she thinks Doja releases “dope records,” she took issue with the “rapper” tag. The debate has raged on across social media, but Wale thinks she’s one of the best rappers out regardless of gender.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO