Technology

Tech Training at your own pace

vandaliaohio.org
 2 days ago

Need help with your electronic device or using your computer? Library...

www.vandaliaohio.org

The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
Black Enterprise

Entertainment Lawyer Lisa Bonner Wants To Guide You Through The ‘LegaliTEAS Of Entrepreneurship’

Lisa Bonner has held numerous titles throughout her career: entrepreneur, travel writer, and entertainment attorney working in film, music, television, digital, and production. Bonner, who serves as the managing attorney of Bonner Law PC, knows everything about starting a business from a legal perspective. She has represented and advised clients...
Motor1.com

Hyundai Goes Quantum To Improve Future Self-Driving Tech

Hyundai Motor Company expands its partnership with IonQ, a world leader in quantum computing. The companies have announced that they started a new project that's developed to use quantum machine learning to classify images and recognize 3D objects for future mobility. This image classification and 3D object detection will, of...
Inc.com

He Began His Entrepreneurial Career at 16. Now He's the Founder of a $400 Million E-Sports Startup

Turns out, Parnell was pretty good at selling cell phones, having tapped his network of fellow high-schoolers and their families as customers. By age 16, he was using his savings to negotiate buying out other local cell-phone stores. And he saw a future in entrepreneurship: Before he was even 21, he was flying out to Silicon Valley to attend a tech conference and networking to bring tech incubators to Detroit.
Fortune

It’s time to embrace tech’s abundant, less sexy playground: Practical innovation

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The tech world is running out of buzzwords to describe the various disruptions happening in fields from finance and healthcare to rocket science. Existing innovations, such as cryptocurrency and virtual reality, are getting shiny new names, like “Web3” and “metaverse.”
pymnts

BNPL Service Nelo Launches All-In-One App

Mexico City-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) service Nelo announced Wednesday (April 20) it had launched an all-in-one app. “Nelo’s customers can now use Nelo at any online merchant, through a partnership with Mastercard,” the company said in a news release. “Nelo’s app is the first of its kind in the region, where customers can shop and pay in installments at their favorite stores like Mercado Libre, Amazon, and Liverpool.”
MONTCO.Today

Audubon-Based Infinite Blue’s New HQ Was Created with Tech Employees in Mind

The tech company Infinite Blue is expanding into space six times larger than their current digs, reports Holly Quinn for Technical.ly. The space, with 36,000 sq ft, began renovation last fall, and is home base for part of its workforce, with many employees working in other part of the United States, India, and Dubai, remotely. Infinite Blue currently has a staff of 70 in the Philadelphia area and employs around 100 people.
freightwaves.com

Agility Robotics raises $150M for walking warehouse robots

Agility Robotics has landed a $150 million series B funding round as it looks to expand use of its warehouse robots. The funding round was led by DCVC and Playground Global with participation from Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) new $1 billion Industrial Innovation Fund. Seven-year-old Agility Robotics produces warehouse robots that work alongside humans with the ability to walk floors, climb stairs and navigate unstructured environments, all while carrying packages and stacking goods in warehouse fulfillment applications.
protocol.com

Shrinking AI down to your phone

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how researchers are trying to put popular-but-large AI transformers into smaller packages, how Wells Fargo divvied up its multicloud strategy, and the latest moves in enterprise tech. Spin up. Crime waves come and go but banks and other financial institutions have always, and...
Fast Company

The tech industry’s big opportunity—and responsibility

Growing up, I spent a lot of time in the school computer lab, and one of the first computer games I played was Lemonade Stand—a floppy disk simulation of running a lemonade stand. The goal, of course, is to build a profitable business. You can optimize pricing, run local...
pymnts.com

AP Automation Platform Medius Launches Partnership Program With Software Developers

Medius, a Swedish provider of accounts payable automation systems, on April 20 announced a new program to ease collaboration with independent software developers. The program is called Radius, and Medius stated in the announcement that the first company engaged through it is expense-management specialist Rydoo. Medius stated in the announcement...
pymnts

Amazon Launches $1B Robotics, Logistics Fund

Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
TechRadar

Google Cloud is launching an exclusive AI management platform

Artificial intelligence is becoming ever more ubiquitous among businesses, but a new platform available via Google Cloud promises to further accelerate this growth. Prevision.io, a new pay-as-you-go solution, claims to allow companies outside of the Fortune 500, which lack extensive data science knowledge, to build, deploy, and manage AI projects in the cloud.
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to give your SMB free one-on-one tech advice

Microsoft is launching a one-on-one consulting service it says will help UK small businesses meet their technology needs. The business consultation service will be run by Microsoft product specialists at the Microsoft Experience Center in London. The announcement comes hot on the heels of a recent price hike to Office...
