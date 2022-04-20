Tech Training at your own pace

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy.
We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
Lisa Bonner has held numerous titles throughout her career: entrepreneur, travel writer, and entertainment attorney working in film, music, television, digital, and production. Bonner, who serves as the managing attorney of Bonner Law PC, knows everything about starting a business from a legal perspective. She has represented and advised clients...
Hyundai Motor Company expands its partnership with IonQ, a world leader in quantum computing. The companies have announced that they started a new project that's developed to use quantum machine learning to classify images and recognize 3D objects for future mobility. This image classification and 3D object detection will, of...
Turns out, Parnell was pretty good at selling cell phones, having tapped his network of fellow high-schoolers and their families as customers. By age 16, he was using his savings to negotiate buying out other local cell-phone stores. And he saw a future in entrepreneurship: Before he was even 21, he was flying out to Silicon Valley to attend a tech conference and networking to bring tech incubators to Detroit.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The tech world is running out of buzzwords to describe the various disruptions happening in fields from finance and healthcare to rocket science. Existing innovations, such as cryptocurrency and virtual reality, are getting shiny new names, like “Web3” and “metaverse.”
Mexico City-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) service Nelo announced Wednesday (April 20) it had launched an all-in-one app. “Nelo’s customers can now use Nelo at any online merchant, through a partnership with Mastercard,” the company said in a news release. “Nelo’s app is the first of its kind in the region, where customers can shop and pay in installments at their favorite stores like Mercado Libre, Amazon, and Liverpool.”
Brett Skaloud and Jeff Feiereisen both worked on some of the most cutting-edge technology ever created at Amazon, with specific focus on helping to start the company’s cashierless Amazon Go convenience stores. The engineers have now launched their own startup and the first product is a dual showerhead called...
The tech company Infinite Blue is expanding into space six times larger than their current digs, reports Holly Quinn for Technical.ly. The space, with 36,000 sq ft, began renovation last fall, and is home base for part of its workforce, with many employees working in other part of the United States, India, and Dubai, remotely. Infinite Blue currently has a staff of 70 in the Philadelphia area and employs around 100 people.
Agility Robotics has landed a $150 million series B funding round as it looks to expand use of its warehouse robots. The funding round was led by DCVC and Playground Global with participation from Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) new $1 billion Industrial Innovation Fund. Seven-year-old Agility Robotics produces warehouse robots that work alongside humans with the ability to walk floors, climb stairs and navigate unstructured environments, all while carrying packages and stacking goods in warehouse fulfillment applications.
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how researchers are trying to put popular-but-large AI transformers into smaller packages, how Wells Fargo divvied up its multicloud strategy, and the latest moves in enterprise tech. Spin up. Crime waves come and go but banks and other financial institutions have always, and...
— Microsoft’s head of developer relations Ashley Willis McNamara announced Friday that she is departing and joining Google as head of developer communities. Willis spent more than five years at Microsoft, working with third-party developers and people building open source software. She previously worked at Pivotal and Rackspace. “Leaving...
Growing up, I spent a lot of time in the school computer lab, and one of the first computer games I played was Lemonade Stand—a floppy disk simulation of running a lemonade stand. The goal, of course, is to build a profitable business. You can optimize pricing, run local...
Medius, a Swedish provider of accounts payable automation systems, on April 20 announced a new program to ease collaboration with independent software developers. The program is called Radius, and Medius stated in the announcement that the first company engaged through it is expense-management specialist Rydoo. Medius stated in the announcement...
Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
Artificial intelligence is becoming ever more ubiquitous among businesses, but a new platform available via Google Cloud promises to further accelerate this growth. Prevision.io, a new pay-as-you-go solution, claims to allow companies outside of the Fortune 500, which lack extensive data science knowledge, to build, deploy, and manage AI projects in the cloud.
Microsoft is launching a one-on-one consulting service it says will help UK small businesses meet their technology needs. The business consultation service will be run by Microsoft product specialists at the Microsoft Experience Center in London. The announcement comes hot on the heels of a recent price hike to Office...
Comments / 0