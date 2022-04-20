Kalispell approves grant request from neighborhood

Kalispell City Council on Monday approved a grant application that could allow for a South Woodland Drive community to connect to the city’s sewer system.

NeighborWorks Montana, on behalf of the Morning Star Community, requested the city serve as a host for a grant submittal that would provide funds to build the required infrastructure to connect to the city sewer system. The community is a resident-owned manufactured home facility that includes 41 homes and 21 septic and drain field systems.

Council supported the application, saying the community provides affordable housing and noting that the grants would allow for the move away from using aging septic systems.

Councilor Ryan Hunter described manufactured homes as an important part of affordable housing.

“Anything we can do to support that is a great thing,” he said.

Councilor Chad Graham said he supported the request because of the positive impact on the environment.

“What I like about this is that we will have 21 septics come off being used,” he said. “Those septics are not up to today’s standards and that’s a pretty big deal for water quality.”

The grant applications are set to be submitted to the state Department of Natural Resources Renewable Resources Grant Loan Program Grant and Montana Coal Endowment Program Grant.

The community has 21 septic and drain field systems that were installed in 1973. All are at the end of their useful lifetime, according to a letter the community submitted to the city.

These grants are available only through Montana municipalities and counties, so the community organization needs to go through the city in order to secure the funding.

The community would have to be annexed in order for the city to provide connection to the sewer system.

REGARDING THE new Parkline trail, Council approved an ordinance that allows for alcohol to be consumed at events held in the park areas along the route. Event organizers must apply for a special permit with the city and provide liability insurance.

Alcohol can be served at special events at Depot Park, the Lakers baseball field and, for a portion of the year, at the Woodland Park Ice Rink.

Council said the hope is that special events will utilize the new park that runs through downtown.

COUNCIL ALSO approved two other agenda items.

Council OK’d an agreement with the art nonprofit KALICO for the second phase of an art installation project that looks to wrap eight additional traffic signal boxes downtown with art. The project is funded through the nonprofit art center.

Several Council members praised the project.

“I’ve heard several comments from people who have enjoyed seeing the art,” Councilor Kari Gabriel said. “It’s really nice as we work to make our community more walkable.”

Finally, Council voted to approve the distribution of funds from the Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Act for the reconstruction of a portion of Eighth Avenue West and one block of Seventh Avenue West. The project, which is scheduled to start in 2023, includes the replacement of a 1920 watermain and street improvements.

The total project is budgeted at $4.98 million and has multiple funding sources planned.

The state Department of Transportation allocates the funds to cities and counties to pay for the construction, reconstruction, maintenance and repair of roads. The funds are generated by a gas tax, which is then distributed to local governments.

The city estimates that it has received up to $500,000 per year since the tax became effective in 2017. Funds from the act were used for the recent reconstruction of a portion of Center Street.

Mayor Mark Johnson noted that the funds have assisted with several street projects.

“The people who pay for the gas are the ones who use the streets,” he said.

Features Editor Heidi Desch may be reached at 758-4421 or hdesch@dailyinterlake.com.