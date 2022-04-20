ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Melva June (Nebeker) McClain, 86

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Melva June (Nebeker) McClain, 86, of Bigfork, passed away April 17, 2022 at St Joseph Hospital in Polson. June was born June 26, 1935 to Clyde and Uldene (Hawkins) Nebeker in Twin Falls, Idaho.

She met and married Keith McClain Oct. 31, 1951. To this union three sons were born: Hank, Randy and Brett.

As well as taking care of three boys, she worked and retired from First Security Bank in Helena. June was an artist of various media; ceramics, painting and quilting, all of which created beauty. June enjoyed crafting, dancing, bowling and wintering in Arizona with her husband, Keith. June and Keith enjoyed owning and operating a cherry orchard at Yellow Bay for over three decades.

June is preceded in death by her parents, her son Randy McClain and her husband Keith McClain.

June is survived by her two sons, Hank (Mardia) of Clinton, and Brett (Shelly) of Helena; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. June is also survived by her sisters and brothers Clydene Ruby of Twin Falls, Idaho; Ray (Judie) Black of Mackay, Idaho; Sandy (Lonnie) Tate of Hagerman, Idaho; and Jerry (Kay) Black of Buhl, Idaho.

There are no services planned at this time for June. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.shriderthompson.com .

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Inter Lake

[Mary] Joan Davis-Gause, 94

[Mary] Joan Davis-Gause, maiden name Jackson, was born on Dec. 8, 1927, in Kalispell. While growing up, Jo loved to camp and fish with her dad. She also loved to visit her uncle’s ranch and lend a hand wherever she was needed. She discovered she loved to travel when she was able to go to New York City to visit her brother. Travel was temporarily put on hold when she married Loyal Davis in May of 1953. They had two children, Brian and Bruce, and Jo took them all over the outdoors in Montana and Canada, teaching them such things...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Gary H. Brothers, 82

Gary H. Brothers, 82, of Hamilton, Montana, peacefully passed away on April 15, 2022, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Gary was born on Feb. 19, 1940, to Howard and Helen Brothers in Havre. During his high school years, Gary played football, basketball, and golf, for the Blue Ponies. Gary was passionate about sports, and it showed during his senior year as team captain of the basketball and football team. Gary graduated from Havre High in 1958 and joined the U.S. Army where he became a member of the K-9 Corps and served at the Nike Missile Site in California....
HAMILTON, MT
Oxygen

Judge Issues Not Guilty Pleas For Lori Vallow After She Stands Silent In Court

An Idaho judge entered pleas of not guilty for Lori Vallow after she stood silently in court when asked to enter a plea in connection with her children’s deaths. Vallow, 48, appeared in court on Tuesday where District Judge Steven Boyce asked her to enter pleas for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bigfork, MT
State
Arizona State
City
Polson, MT
Montana State
Montana Obituaries
State
Idaho State
City
Helena, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Hazel Harness, 94

Funeral service for Hazel Harness, 94 year old lifetime Flathead County Resident who passed away quietly at her home in Kila on Sunday the 10th of April, will be held Saturday, April 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at the Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Chapel in Kalispell with Reverend Mike Mattocks officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in The Glacier Memorial Gardens with graveside services to follow the funeral. There will be a reception and lunch following the graveside service at the Smith Valley Grange. Donations in Hazel’s memory may be made to the N.W. Montana Veteran’s Food Pantry at 1349 U.S. Hwy 2 E. in Kalispell, Montana 59901. Online condolences may be made at www.jgfuneralhome.com or www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
KILA, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Shirley Lee Hamilton, 78

Shirley Lee Hamilton, 78, died at the Buffalo Hill Retreat Center on Friday, April 9th, 2022, at 5:41 p.m. She was with her favorite nurse Courtney Harper. The two of them really made friends fast, mom just loved her! Momma was so well loved by all her family and friends like Gwen, Renee, Diane, Sonja, Gloria, Shelly, Pat, Marlene, Coleen, and Helena just to name a few ... but I was her best friend and she was mine! Momma was the kind of person that would help anybody. I feel that Robert and I were very blessed with such wonderful...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Ashley Chantel Jensen, 33

Ashley Chantel Jensen was born May 27, 1988 in Kalispell to Baron and Luwanna Jensen. She joined two older brothers, John Richard and Bruce Christian. Ashley was raised in the Flathead Valley attending schools in Somers, Lakeside, Kalispell and Whitefish. Ashley married Jason Worley in August 2005 and was blessed with two beautiful daughters, Izabelle Ariana in 2006 and Gabrielle Emmaloy in 2008. They subsequently divorced and Ashley had a son, Rex James Marinvs, while involved in another relationship. Ashley died in Kalispell on April 16, 2022 of an apparent overdose. She was preceded in death by her parental grandparents, Robert Jensen and Evelyn McCartney; two uncles, Michael and Thage Jensen. She is survived by her children; her parents; her maternal grandparents, John and Wanda Christian; brothers, John (Tory) and Bruce (Marissa) Jensen; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Ashley was very much loved and her family’s wish is that she is finally at peace. There will be a memorial for Ashley on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Valley Community Church of God in Evergreen. Friends are encouraged to visit www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolences for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory caring for the family.
KALISPELL, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebeker Rrb Mcclain#St Joseph Hospital#First Security Bank#Mardia
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for April, 22 2022

No. 28552 406 Storage & More Auction 2435 U.S. Hwy 93 South, Kalispell, MT 406-300-0033 Personal property will be sold at auction for rents not paid at 11:30 AM Monday May. 2nd, 2022. Cash Only Riley Nahrgang - Unit 46 April 22, 29, 2022 MNAXLP No. 28527 MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, FLATHEAD COUNTY IN REGARDS THE MARRIAGE OF: HEATHER J. BOYLE, Petitioner, And STEVEN WAYNE BOYLE, Respondent CAUSE NO. DR-21-475D DAN WILSON SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER AND ORDER FOR DISCLOSURE BY CLERK OF COURT THE STATE OF MONTANA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT: You...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Jason W. Green, 44

Jason W. Green, 44, passed away on April 13, 2022 at his home in Somers. He was born on June 1, 1977 in Taegu, South Korea and moved to Virginia with his parents when he was an infant. Jason graduated from Atlee High School in 1995. Jason lived and worked in Richmond, Virginia until 2019 when he moved to Somers to live with his parents and to help take care of his disabled father. Jason loved to shoot guns for sport and to fish. Jason is preceded in death by his grandmother Virginia (Gran) Green. Jason is survived by his father O.T. Green; mother Ann Green; brother Jonathan (Amy) Green; sisters Jessica (Mike) Green-Osselaer and Juliane (Nick) White-Mihov; and nephews Liam White and Paul Osselaer. Friends are encouraged to visit our website at buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolences for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.
SOMERS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Windstorm topples 100-foot tree onto Whitefish home

A large tree fell onto a home in Whitefish on Tuesday evening while the occupants were inside, but no injuries were sustained. That afternoon and into the evening, winds gusted up to 28 miles per hour in Whitefish, according to weather reports. The high winds combined with recent moisture in the region are believed to have caused the large evergreen tree, estimated to be around 100 feet tall, to fall and subsequently damage the house on Lupfer Avenue. Owners of the house, Pippi Robben and her boyfriend Kolby Zugg, said the tree caused significant damage when it fell into the living room....
WHITEFISH, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Senators wolf column ignores vitriol toward the species

Gray wolves in the Northern Rockies need federal protection to stave off the onslaught of measures the states have passed to kill as many as possible. Sens. Steve Daines of Montana and Jim Risch of Idaho recently blasted U.S. Interior Sec. Deb Haaland for her opinion piece questioning how states are managing their wolves, based on a series of measures several states have taken. It’s worth taking a look at both Montana’s and Idaho’s moves to see why Haaland is justified in considering restoring federal protection.   Our organization, Wolves of the Rockies, joined several other groups last year to form the #RelistWolves...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Daily Inter Lake

Oregon wolf population flounders after poaching, car crashes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The growth of Oregon's wolf population slowed significantly last year because 21 animals were poisoned by poachers, hit by cars or were killed by wildlife officials after they attacked livestock, state wildlife authorities said Wednesday. The 2021 census counted 175 wolves, up just two animals from the previous year, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said. The number of documented packs decreased to 21 from 22 after eight wolves in eastern Oregon were illegally poisone d, wiping out an entire pack. The number of breeding pairs of wolves was down to 16, from 17 in 2020. It...
OREGON STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Konen returns to Flathead as incoming principal of Columbia Falls High School

The Columbia Falls High School has selected a new principal in Jon Konen. Konen has been the superintendent of the Corvallis School District since 2020. Prior to that,he was principal of Lincoln Elementary in the Great Falls School District for nine years and athletic director at the Power School District from 2004 to 2007. He also taught at the elementary grade level in Great Falls, Lakeside/Somers and started his teaching career in Anchorage Alaska 24 years ago. Current Columbia Falls High School principal Scott Gaiser announced his retirement in January. Gaiser, who has been the principal for 10 years, will continue to lead...
Daily Inter Lake

Commissioners interview health officer candidate

The sole candidate for public health officer in Flathead County says he’d have a “hard learning curve” ahead of him if offered the job, but that he’s up for the task. Candidate Michael Chambers visited Kalispell this week for two days of public interviews, first with the Flathead City-County Board of Health on Tuesday, then with the Flathead County Commissioners on Wednesday. Chambers is the first applicant for the position to make it to the public interview process since the search for a full-time health officer began more than two years ago. The county needs to fill the role by June, when...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

2022 school board candidate profiles

Bigfork Bigfork has two three-year terms open. Candidates are: incumbents Zack Anderson and Aaron Parish, Roger Ball and Christina Relyea. The district office is located at 600 Commerce St., Bigfork. Call 406-837-7400 for more information. • Name: Zack Anderson (incumbent) Occupation: Bricklayer by trade, self-employed, masonry contractor in Bigfork. Family: Wife, Sally Anderson; children, Ashley Anderson, a 2020 Bigfork High School graduate and Angus Anderson, a Bigfork High School sophomore. Education: Bigfork High School diploma, 1991; Montana State University, Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering Technology, 1996. Background/experience: Serves on advisory boards for Kalispell Airport Association and Montana/Eastern Washington Masonry Promotion Group; current Bigfork School District...
KALISPELL, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Bike Rodeo, Blood Drive Upcoming Chase Hawks Events in Billings

Most people in south-central Montana and northern Wyoming are familiar with the Chase Hawks Memorial Association. You've probably attended their annual Rough Stock Rodeo, which always occurs the weekend after the National Finals Rodeo (mid-December) at MetraPark. For the past few years, they've been the sponsor of Burn the Point, an extremely popular Labor Day weekend event in Downtown Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
East Oregonian

Local roundup: Pendleton tops Sherrman County 3-1

PENDLETON — Pendleton swept the singles and split its doubles matches with Sherman County in a nonleague tennis match on Thursday, April 21. Olivia Corbett won at No.1 singles for the Bucks, beating Cali Johnson 6-4, 6-1. Corbett has just one loss on the year, to Redmond’s Kloe Scherner in three sets.
PENDLETON, OR
Daily Inter Lake

Polson native Beatrix Frissell earns Truman Scholarship at UM

MISSOULA – There are 58 names on the list for the prestigious Truman Scholarship this year out of more than 700 applicants. Beatrix Frissell, a runner from Polson and University of Montana junior, is still processing how her name ended up on that list that includes the nation’s top-tier students interested in public service. But don’t be fooled by her Montana humility. Her penchant for academic rigor coupled with a UM education steeped in justice, gender equity, policy and environmental sciences prepared her to earn this national scholarship. “I’m still a little bit in shock,” Frissell said. “The feeling of being named a Truman...
POLSON, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Emergency responders making house calls to reduce 911 calls

ENNIS, Mont. (AP) — It's not an emergency, it's a house call. Madison Valley Medical Center first responder Corey Siders recently knocked on the front door of an Ennis home, just to check on 91-year-old Robert Kensinger. Kensinger sat with his walker near the kitchen table as Siders took readings for heart rate and blood pressure. "Sometimes in the morning, it starts to hurt; the whole leg. My left foot is swollen," Kesninger tells the medic. Some Montana emergency responders, like those in the Madison Valley, are trying something new. Instead of only responding to 911 calls, they are working with patients in...
ENNIS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
987
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy