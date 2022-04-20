Fusaro returns to Kalispell Public Schools as new assistant superintendent

Peter Fusaro, director of Trades and Industrial Arts at Flathead Valley Community College, will replace Kalispell Public Schools’ outgoing assistant superintendent Callie Langohr.

Fusaro has worked as the community college’s director since 2017, but is a familiar face in Kalispell Public Schools. He spent 11 years as principal of Flathead High School and seven years as assistant principal.

During his tenure at the college, Fusaro worked to strengthen relationships between the higher ed institution, area school districts and local industries.

“I was extremely grateful for the experience and support at the college,” Fusaro said. “I think we have good people in place and things will continue to grow and move forward here.”

Kalispell Public Schools’ recent effort to reexamine its approach to learning and thinking of how to “do school differently'' caught Fusaro’s attention. An advocate of career and technical education since starting out his career as a technology education (industrial arts) teacher, Fusaro is eager to be part of the undertaking. As the Flathead High School principal, Fusaro was passionate about coming up with alternative education programming for at-risk students, aimed at decreasing drop-out rates.

“I’m excited about the opportunities with School District 5 with the work-based learning and transformational learning,” he said.

Fusaro holds a Master of Science in Secondary School Administration from Montana State University and has about 32 years of experience working in education. He will start as assistant superintendent July 1 with a salary of $126,633. Langohr is set to retire in June.

Fusaro will work alongside assistant superintendent Matt Jensen, who joined the district in 2021.

“I look forward to continuing the great work they’ve started and honoring Callie by doing great work. She’s been an incredible leader and mentor over the last 25 years,” Fusaro said.

A 15-member hiring committee, which included two board members, central office and building administrators as well as teaching staff, was tasked with finding Langohr’s successor. Other candidates interviewed for the position were Sara Cole, Kalispell Public Schools federal projects and special education director; Teresa Rensch, curriculum coordinator for Konocti Unified School District in California; and Cindy Risher, Ocosta Elementary School principal in Washington.

