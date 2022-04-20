Ashley Chantel Jensen, 33

Ashley Chantel Jensen was born May 27, 1988 in Kalispell to Baron and Luwanna Jensen. She joined two older brothers, John Richard and Bruce Christian.

Ashley was raised in the Flathead Valley attending schools in Somers, Lakeside, Kalispell and Whitefish. Ashley married Jason Worley in August 2005 and was blessed with two beautiful daughters, Izabelle Ariana in 2006 and Gabrielle Emmaloy in 2008. They subsequently divorced and Ashley had a son, Rex James Marinvs, while involved in another relationship.

Ashley died in Kalispell on April 16, 2022 of an apparent overdose.

She was preceded in death by her parental grandparents, Robert Jensen and Evelyn McCartney; two uncles, Michael and Thage Jensen. She is survived by her children; her parents; her maternal grandparents, John and Wanda Christian; brothers, John (Tory) and Bruce (Marissa) Jensen; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ashley was very much loved and her family’s wish is that she is finally at peace.

There will be a memorial for Ashley on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Valley Community Church of God in Evergreen.

