ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sanctions-hit Gazprombank demands loan repayment from miner Petropavlovsk

By Aby Jose Koilparambil
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Reuters) -Sanctions-hit Russian lender Gazprombank has called on Petropavlovsk to immediately repay a term loan worth $201 million, the gold miner said on Wednesday, highlighting the difficulties caused by Western restrictions on Russian firms.

London-listed Petropavlovsk said last month the sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine meant it was prohibited from making the repayment.

That puts the miner, which has not itself been targeted by sanctions, in a difficult position, as it has an extensive commercial and financial relationship with Gazprombank, which also acts as an off-taker for the group’s entire gold output.

Petropavlovsk’s shares tumbled 28% to a record low of 1.53 pence in morning trade.

The stock has plunged about 91% since mid-February, when Russian forces started massing on Ukraine’s border. Russia calls its actions against its neighbour a “special military operation.”

Hundreds of companies have suspended operations in Russia since the war started, or withdrawn from the country completely, due to complications of doing business there.

Petropavlovsk said last month restrictions on buying and selling gold in Russia might make it challenging to find an alternative buyer for its gold output.

Petropavlovsk also said on Wednesday it had been asked by Gazprombank to return about $87.1 million due under other revolving credit facilities in less than a week by April 26, adding it was considering the implications of the notices.

Gazprombank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Petropavlovsk has also received a notice from Russia’s UMMC-INVEST that Gazprombank had assigned all its rights under the term loan to UMMC as the successor agent. It was not immediately clear how this would affect Petropavlovsk.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprombank#Petropavlovsk Plc#Markets#Russian#Western
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Mikhail Nagamov: Commander of Russian sapper regiment ‘killed in Ukraine’

Russia has reportedly lost another colonel in its troubled invasion of Ukraine.Reports in Russian media say Mikhail Nagamov, 41, was killed during fighting in Ukraine on 13 April.He was said to have been leader of an engineers, or sapper, regiment from the town of Rostov in the Yaroslavl region, around 130 miles northeast of Moscow. Several reports cited a post by a page on Russian social media platform VK called Suslonger city administration. Suslonger is a small town some 400 miles east of Moscow.The post said “fellow villager” Nagamov attended the local secondary school, finishing in 1997.Almost all comments...
MILITARY
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
ECONOMY
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Futurity

Expert: Putin has made a ‘tragic mistake’ with Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin “made a tragic mistake,” by embarking on war with Ukraine, says Randall Stone. “It appears credible that Putin would be willing to escalate,” says Stone, an expert on Russian and Eastern European politics who serves as the director of the University of Rochester’s Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies. “Why? Because he was willing to take the risk of the invasion in the first place. He has chosen to put himself in a position where if we intervened, he loses, and probably loses everything, not just Ukraine, but his regime, maybe his life.”
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy