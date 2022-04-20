Jason W. Green, 44, passed away on April 13, 2022 at his home in Somers. He was born on June 1, 1977 in Taegu, South Korea and moved to Virginia with his parents when he was an infant.

Jason graduated from Atlee High School in 1995.

Jason lived and worked in Richmond, Virginia until 2019 when he moved to Somers to live with his parents and to help take care of his disabled father.

Jason loved to shoot guns for sport and to fish.

Jason is preceded in death by his grandmother Virginia (Gran) Green.

Jason is survived by his father O.T. Green; mother Ann Green; brother Jonathan (Amy) Green; sisters Jessica (Mike) Green-Osselaer and Juliane (Nick) White-Mihov; and nephews Liam White and Paul Osselaer.

