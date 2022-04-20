ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S.Korean stocks flat with investor focus on corporate earnings

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* KOSPI flat, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won slightly up against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended flat on Wednesday as investors turned focus on corporate earnings results amid uncertainties over the U.S. monetary policy and the Ukraine crisis. The Korean won strengthened slightly, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed flat at 2,718.69, after hitting a two-week high on Tuesday.

** Dampening risk appetite, the International Monetary Fund slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point, citing Russia’s war in Ukraine, and warning that inflation was now a “clear and present danger” for many countries.

** Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said the U.S. central bank could raise its policy target range to 2.25% to 2.5% by the year-end and then take stock of the state of the economy, but if inflation remains high will likely need to hike rates further.

** The stock market is searching for a direction amid macroeconomic uncertainties, with investors focusing on earnings results of major companies this week and the following week, said Shinhan Financial Investment analyst Choi Yoo-june.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.15%, while peer SK Hynix was flat. Battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 0.23%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 94.2 billion won ($76.21 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed trading at 1,236.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.06% higher than its previous close at 1,236.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,236.2 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,236.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 105.37 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.7 basis points to 2.945%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 6.3 basis points to 3.300%.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Russian Rouble Firms Vs Dollar, OFZ Bonds Near 2-Month Highs

(Reuters) -The Russian rouble firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, while prices for OFZ government bonds rose to their highest since Feb. 21 on expectations that the central bank would soon cut interest rates again. The rouble has fully recovered to levels seen before Feb. 24 when Russia sent tens...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian rouble firms towards 78 vs dollar, stocks fall

April 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed towards 78 to the dollar in early trade on Wednesday, while stock indexes extended losses as the market watched developments around Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. Russia faces soaring inflation and capital flight while grappling with a possible debt default after the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Technology Stocks#Clear And Present Danger#Treasury Bonds#Kospi#South Korean#Samsung Electronics
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Duped By Disney Stock? Why This Investor Is Waving Goodbye

Investors who bought Walt Disney Co DIS stock at any point over the last year became victims of the mousetrap. Odyssey Capital's Jason Snipe was one of the investors who got caught chasing the cheese. "I bought it, admittedly ... at $175, somewhere in that neighborhood, and it's been a...
STOCKS
Reuters

History of Japan's intervention in currency markets

April 21 (Reuters) - A precipitous drop in the yen has investors wary that Japan intervenes in the open market to support the currency. It is more than a decade since Japan intervened directly in the foreign exchange market and more than two decades since it intervened to support its currency . read more.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy