ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Roundup for Safety awards 10 community grants

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

The Roundup for Safety Board awarded a total of $46,600 in community safety grants to nonprofit organizations at its April 14 meeting.

One of the grants awarded included a $4,500 request from the Kalispell Fire Department for new “stat packs,” or hygienic personal protective equipment bags for first responders and medics.

Firefighter Luke Butler told the board that the fire department frequently serves the Kalispell community as first responders and medics. First-year firefighters at the Kalispell department are charged with executing a project to benefit the community they serve, prompting Butler to apply for the Roundup community safety grant. Butler noted that the department’s existing medic kits had “long outlived their usefulness and posed cross-contamination threats to patients and firefighters alike.”

The board also granted a $10,000 request from the Community Foundation for a Better Bigfork. The group, which assists in many matters for unincorporated Bigfork, sought funds to replace the downtown “clocktower” building’s emergency fire exit stairs.

“Currently, we cannot use the stairs as they may fail at any moment. The handrail is not safe to use as any pressure against it will cause it to fall away from the stairs,” CFBB Board Member Paul Mutascio said during his presentation. The building is home to the Bigfork Art and Cultural Center and the ImagineIF Library’s Bigfork branch.

Other projects funded during the April meeting included: The Patrol Fund, avalanche dog deployment pack for $2,700; A Ray of Hope, men’s and women’s shelter security cameras fo $4,000; Northwest Montana Historical Society, entrance security cameras for $4,000; Farming for the Future Academy, no dig fence and bear guard for $4,500; Three Rivers EMS, vacuum mattresses for $4,400; Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp, life jackets for $2,000; Libby Assembly of God, kitchen fire suppression system for $6,000; and Columbia Falls Youth Softball Association, fencing for $4,500.

Roundup for Safety is a voluntary program for Flathead Electric Cooperative members who allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the next dollar, with the extra money going into a fund for community safety projects proposed by nonprofit organizations and considered by an independent board.

To date in 2022, the Roundup for Safety Board has distributed $118,221 in community safety project funding. Grants are considered each month. Applications are due April 30 and accepted on Flathead Electric Co-op's website. The Roundup for Safety Board next meets on May 12. For additional information about the program, visit www.flatheadelectric.com/roundup or call Courtney Stone at 406-751-1820.

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

County mission awarded $275,000 grant

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Economic Development Commission awarded the Mississippi County Mission $275,000 from the Housing and Urban Development through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Relief funds. The grant is a matching grant, so the Mission will have to raise funds equal to the award amount. Mission...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
KULR8

Montana Tribal Nations receiving $62,500 each through HEART Fund

HELENA, Mont. - Montana’s eight Tribal Nations will see a distribution of $500,000 through the Healing and Ending Addiction Through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) Fund. A release from the Office of the Governor says the HEART Fund invests $25 million per year to provide for a full continuum of substance use prevention and treatment programs for communities.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bigfork, MT
Kalispell, MT
Government
City
Kalispell, MT
Bigfork, MT
Government
Local
Montana Society
Kalispell, MT
Society
Local
Montana Government
Daily Inter Lake

County’s new North Complex building opens on North Main

Flathead County on Monday opened its newest building that serves to house four county departments. The Flathead County North Complex includes the offices for the Flathead County Treasurer, Superintendent of Schools and Family Court Services, and following the primary election in June will be home to the Flathead County Elections department. The county undertook a roughly year-long construction project to turn the former CenturyLink building located on North Main Street near the U.S. 93 and U.S. 2 intersection in Kalispell into county offices. “This is a showcase building for the county,” county Administrator Pete Melnick said. “It’s a great spot...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
The Lima News

Students visit Central District

LIMA — A group of students prone to daydreaming of one day being their own boss received encouragement from local business owners during a field trip on Friday. The West Central Learning Academy brought its entrepreneurship class to The Central District and Makerspace for a field trip on Friday to get a firsthand perspective of the development process it takes to become a successful business owner. The students heard from local entrepreneurs in different stages of business development and the role local mentors could play in helping them achieve their dreams before being given a tour of the Makerspace building.
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Rivers#The Kalispell Department#The Community Foundation#Cfbb Board#The Imagineif Library
96.7 KISS FM

Could Four Corners Be A New City in The Gallatin Valley?

This action would be an interesting scenario for not only the city but what could be potentially a new town. The City of Bozeman has been growing for so many years that Bozeman is now considered a metropolitan area. With this steady growth, the population of Bozeman has been moving west towards Four Corners due to all the open land available.
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Inter Lake

2022 school board candidate profiles

Bigfork Bigfork has two three-year terms open. Candidates are: incumbents Zack Anderson and Aaron Parish, Roger Ball and Christina Relyea. The district office is located at 600 Commerce St., Bigfork. Call 406-837-7400 for more information. • Name: Zack Anderson (incumbent) Occupation: Bricklayer by trade, self-employed, masonry contractor in Bigfork. Family: Wife, Sally Anderson; children, Ashley Anderson, a 2020 Bigfork High School graduate and Angus Anderson, a Bigfork High School sophomore. Education: Bigfork High School diploma, 1991; Montana State University, Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering Technology, 1996. Background/experience: Serves on advisory boards for Kalispell Airport Association and Montana/Eastern Washington Masonry Promotion Group; current Bigfork School District...
KALISPELL, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Daily Inter Lake

Commissioners interview health officer candidate

The sole candidate for public health officer in Flathead County says he’d have a “hard learning curve” ahead of him if offered the job, but that he’s up for the task. Candidate Michael Chambers visited Kalispell this week for two days of public interviews, first with the Flathead City-County Board of Health on Tuesday, then with the Flathead County Commissioners on Wednesday. Chambers is the first applicant for the position to make it to the public interview process since the search for a full-time health officer began more than two years ago. The county needs to fill the role by June, when...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for April, 22 2022

No. 28552 406 Storage & More Auction 2435 U.S. Hwy 93 South, Kalispell, MT 406-300-0033 Personal property will be sold at auction for rents not paid at 11:30 AM Monday May. 2nd, 2022. Cash Only Riley Nahrgang - Unit 46 April 22, 29, 2022 MNAXLP No. 28527 MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, FLATHEAD COUNTY IN REGARDS THE MARRIAGE OF: HEATHER J. BOYLE, Petitioner, And STEVEN WAYNE BOYLE, Respondent CAUSE NO. DR-21-475D DAN WILSON SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER AND ORDER FOR DISCLOSURE BY CLERK OF COURT THE STATE OF MONTANA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT: You...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell Council considers neighborhood’s grant request

Kalispell City Council on Monday will officially consider a request to submit a grant application on behalf of a resident-owned manufactured home community that is looking to connect to city sewer system. NeighborWorks Montana, on behalf of the Morning Star Community, is requesting the city serve as a host for the grant submittal. The community is a resident-owned manufactured home facility on South Woodland Drive that includes 41 homes. The grant applications are set to be submitted to the state Department of Natural Resources Renewable Resources Grant Loan Program Grant and Montana Coal Endowment Program Grant in an effort to build the...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
987
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy