Brandon Ingram showed why he's 'the best player' on court in Pelicans upset of Suns

Brandon Ingram waited 6 long NBA seasons for his first playoff win, but that came in spectacular fashion late Tuesday evening in Phoenix.

The Pelicans All-Star dropped 37 points, and came one assist shy of his first career playoff triple-double in a 125-114 victory over the Suns that stole home-court advantage and placed the pressure squarely on the top seed in the west.

It was also a performance that allowed teammate Larry Nance to repeat his claim that now hits harder than ever after a Pelicans win in a game they entered as 9.5-point underdogs.

“I’ve been saying it over and over again. I think Brandon Ingram is the best player on every court that we step on," Nance said. "He showed it tonight. … I’ll say it again and again and I’ll keep saying it, win or loss."

It was Nance's refrain after a play-in victory over the Clippers that secured a playoff berth for New Orleans, and nothing has changed -- other than maybe the fact that more and more people are witnessing what he's learned quickly during his short time in New Orleans following a midseason trade.

It became apparent midway through a second half rally that pinned the Pelicans to a third-quarter lead in a back-and-forth affair, with Ingram essentially playing point guard. Star guard CJ McCollum said he knew Ingram had everything working, so he did his best to just get out of the way. Head coach Willie Green said at one point he stopped calling plays and let Ingram call them himself, a true sign of the trust that has developed between the first-year head coach and his unquestioned star.

"He was getting the ball, his teammates was finding him, he hit some incredible shots," the coach said. "The most important thing, though, with our group is we just kept our poise."

That poise was shown most clearly in the fourth quarter, with the Pelicans' 7-point cushion evaporating almost instantly despite Suns star Devin Booker sitting out much of the second half with a hamstring injury. New Orleans' 90-83 lead turned into a 96-95 deficit with 8:22 to play.

The teams traded big shots, but Ingram had the last few daggers with a 26-point second half, draining a pair of threes and a tough 16-footer in the final minutes to keep the team with the NBA's best record at arm's length in what could be viewed as the Pelicans' biggest win in several years.

Ingram was quick to credit Nance, Jaxson Hayes and others for peak performances that helped secure the result. Still, it was Ingram's night to shine. It's the playoff stage Ingram has been waiting for, and he's seizing the moment.

"Throughout this year I had confidence that we'd be here," Ingram said. "I didn't know what it'd look like, but we continue to get better every single day. ... I feel like it's our time."