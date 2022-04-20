ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Brandon Ingram showed why he's 'the best player' on court in Pelicans upset of Suns

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29k0uF_0fENcu5J00

Brandon Ingram waited 6 long NBA seasons for his first playoff win, but that came in spectacular fashion late Tuesday evening in Phoenix.

The Pelicans All-Star dropped 37 points, and came one assist shy of his first career playoff triple-double in a 125-114 victory over the Suns that stole home-court advantage and placed the pressure squarely on the top seed in the west.

It was also a performance that allowed teammate Larry Nance to repeat his claim that now hits harder than ever after a Pelicans win in a game they entered as 9.5-point underdogs.

“I’ve been saying it over and over again. I think Brandon Ingram is the best player on every court that we step on," Nance said. "He showed it tonight. … I’ll say it again and again and I’ll keep saying it, win or loss."

It was Nance's refrain after a play-in victory over the Clippers that secured a playoff berth for New Orleans, and nothing has changed -- other than maybe the fact that more and more people are witnessing what he's learned quickly during his short time in New Orleans following a midseason trade.

It became apparent midway through a second half rally that pinned the Pelicans to a third-quarter lead in a back-and-forth affair, with Ingram essentially playing point guard. Star guard CJ McCollum said he knew Ingram had everything working, so he did his best to just get out of the way. Head coach Willie Green said at one point he stopped calling plays and let Ingram call them himself, a true sign of the trust that has developed between the first-year head coach and his unquestioned star.

"He was getting the ball, his teammates was finding him, he hit some incredible shots," the coach said. "The most important thing, though, with our group is we just kept our poise."

That poise was shown most clearly in the fourth quarter, with the Pelicans' 7-point cushion evaporating almost instantly despite Suns star Devin Booker sitting out much of the second half with a hamstring injury. New Orleans' 90-83 lead turned into a 96-95 deficit with 8:22 to play.

The teams traded big shots, but Ingram had the last few daggers with a 26-point second half, draining a pair of threes and a tough 16-footer in the final minutes to keep the team with the NBA's best record at arm's length in what could be viewed as the Pelicans' biggest win in several years.

Ingram was quick to credit Nance, Jaxson Hayes and others for peak performances that helped secure the result. Still, it was Ingram's night to shine. It's the playoff stage Ingram has been waiting for, and he's seizing the moment.

"Throughout this year I had confidence that we'd be here," Ingram said. "I didn't know what it'd look like, but we continue to get better every single day. ... I feel like it's our time."

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Willie Green
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Larry Nance
Yardbarker

3 Key Takeaways From Pelicans Game 2 Victory Over Suns

View the original article to see embedded media. After claiming the 8-seed via the Western Conference Play-In Tournament and drawing a matchup with the 1-seeded Phoenix Suns in the first-round of the playoffs, nobody was giving the New Orleans Pelicans a chance to advance. Well, the Pelicans almost came from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theScore

Improved Pelicans should terrify Booker-less Suns

Devin Booker's hamstring injury, which could keep the All-Star out for two-to-three weeks, creates all kinds of big-picture concerns about the Phoenix Suns' ability to top off their franchise-best regular season with their first NBA championship. But there's a more pressing short-term concern. Despite the mammoth gap in ability between...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#The Pelicans#Clippers
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Mikal Bridges finishes 4th for NBA Sportsmanship Award

Phoenix Suns small forward Mikal Bridges finished fourth in the 2021-22 NBA Sportsmanship Award voting released Friday. Brooklyn Nets’ Patty Mills took home the award, followed by the Denver Nuggets’ Jeff Green, the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Bridges, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Jarren Jackson. Jr.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Spencer Dinwiddie Dunks on Rudy Gobert in Mavericks' Game 3 Win Over Jazz

Rudy Gobert is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and five-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection. Spencer Dinwiddie apparently did not get that memo. And if he did, he showed zero regard for it on Thursday. The Dallas Mavericks guard dropped the hammer on the Utah Jazz center in...
DALLAS, TX
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy