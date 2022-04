There’s plenty that’s super about this car. Few vehicles classify as exotics or supercars, and out of those very few are plug-in hybrids. Even though this McLaren P1 is now almost six years old, it’s an elite performance machine. The British automaker produced only 375 of these for the global market, 120 of those arriving in the United States, so you won’t see these paraded at every car show and auction. In other words, this is an exclusive supercar which will likely appreciate in value as time marches on.

