Is There Someone in Your Life Who Can’t Stand the Smell of Garlic?

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Gigi. Meet Gigi, a 7-month-old female kitten! This sweet girl loves nothing more than to be held and to play. If you noticed she’s a little unsteady on her feet, it’s because Gigi has a condition called Cerrebellum Hypoplasia (Wobbly Cat or CH). Because of her condition, she needs a home with no stairs, no little children, or large dogs. She can sometimes scratch things up when trying to balance. She loves to snuggle in your lap while you watch a movie and is just so sweet and petite. When she’s not snoozing, however, she is one of the most entertaining cats you will ever meet! To learn more about this special girl, apply online at vhslifesaver.org. Her adoption fee is $80 and includes her spay, microchip, deworming, vaccinations, and microchip. When it Rains it Purrrrs Adoption event takes place at VHS through Easter with adoption discounts.

INDIANA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO