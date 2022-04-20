ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Is There Someone in Your Life Who Can’t Stand the Smell of Garlic?

By Chadwick Benefield
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tuesday was National Garlic Day. Yes, I know. That's a random national holiday, but it's one that I can certainly get behind and celebrate. I love garlic and will eat just about anything with garlic in it. By the way, to fully illustrate my love for garlic, I found a killer...

womiowensboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Woman Unknowingly Spends $500 on Seafood at Restaurant in Viral TikTok

Frequently eating out can get really expensive, really fast, especially when you load up on appetizers and/or alcoholic beverages before your entree comes out. That doesn't mean there aren't ways to occasionally enjoy fine dining without breaking the bank, either. Reading up on portion sizes beforehand can help you make informed decisions, and if you and a friend wanted to try a new place out, getting different entrees and divvying up the portions, and the bill, could help you experience that great new place you've been meaning to try.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Cranks, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Cat Has Disorder That Makes Her Wobble When She Walks, But It Doesn’t Stop Her [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Gigi. Meet Gigi, a 7-month-old female kitten! This sweet girl loves nothing more than to be held and to play. If you noticed she’s a little unsteady on her feet, it’s because Gigi has a condition called Cerrebellum Hypoplasia (Wobbly Cat or CH). Because of her condition, she needs a home with no stairs, no little children, or large dogs. She can sometimes scratch things up when trying to balance. She loves to snuggle in your lap while you watch a movie and is just so sweet and petite. When she’s not snoozing, however, she is one of the most entertaining cats you will ever meet! To learn more about this special girl, apply online at vhslifesaver.org. Her adoption fee is $80 and includes her spay, microchip, deworming, vaccinations, and microchip. When it Rains it Purrrrs Adoption event takes place at VHS through Easter with adoption discounts.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garlic Bread#Smells#Garlic Breath#Chicken
Mega 99.3

Your Help Could Save Someones Life in Yakima

Can you help the homeless in Yakima Today? The Yakima Union Gospel Mission is reaching out through email and snail mail again this month as we approach the month of April and the Easter Holiday to ask Yakima for help to help the homeless. Mission officials say just $2.07 cents...
YAKIMA, WA
WOMI Owensboro

Give This DIY Weed Killer A Try This Summer

Do you have way too many weeds that keep growing in your yard? This weed killer might do the trick!. Over the years, we have shared with you several DIY life hacks to save you some time, effort, and even money. A few of these examples include DIY remedies to get rid of skunks, a DIY beer mosquito repellant, DIY remedies to get rid of stink bugs, DIY hacks to get rid of moles, and even a DIY wasp repellant. All of which have seen a lot of success. Now, we have another one that just might help you out around the house this summer.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Puppy With Perfectly Perky Ears Needs a Loving Forever Home

Our Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village is a cutie named NICKY, a Cattle dog mix that they estimate to be about two years old. He was found as a stray in Spencer County, but was transferred to ITV in Evansville. NICKY's most prominent feature is those awesome ears. Our friends at ITV say they stand at attention unless you're sweet-talking NICKY, then those ears lay flat.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Pooch Full of Big Dog Energy at Indiana Shelter Will Make You Smile [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Gabbi. Hey, I'm Gabbi, a two-year-old female german shepherd mix. I'm a BIG sweetie who just wants to be right next to you! If my person is around, I don't care too much for toys. With that being said, I do have big dog energy. This makes me the perfect match for the volunteer program, “Big Dog Buddies.” With this program, volunteers commit to at least 2 hours a week with the dog until they are adopted. The goal is to help out big dogs, like me, get more outside stimuli and get a break from shelter life. Interested in getting to know more about me or how you can get your own Big Buddy, visit vhslifesaver.org. My adoption fee is $150 and includes up-to-date vaccinations, microchip, and spay.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Watch Angriest Turtle Ever Throw A Hilarious Turtle Tantrum

When it comes to letting somebody know how you feel, my family has no problem. We are actually incapable of keeping our feelings to ourselves, much like this turtle. The term, wearing your emotions on your sleeve, fits us perfectly. We aren't afraid to stick up for ourselves or others and let anybody know just how we feel. Although you won't see us airing our grievances cowardly on social media, we have been known to confront and speak openly and to the point.
ANIMALS
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy