IPadOS is something Apple really needs to work on. The iPad probably has the best hardware of any tablet on the market, but its software causes some serious bottlenecks. I find it unacceptable that an iPad with an M1 chip can’t edit video professionally because Final Cut isn’t available for this operating system –and that’s just one of many examples I could give you to explain why iPadOS is negatively impacting the iPad. With that being said, let me tell you what you can expect in the next major iPadOS update. But first let’s talk about compatibility.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 HOURS AGO