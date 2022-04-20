ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SENGENBERGER | Tay and Tina — different parties, both 'victims'

By By Jimmy Sengenberger
 2 days ago

Denver Public Schools board vice president Tay Anderson is a perpetual victim. Eager to point fingers and swear others are out to get him, Denver’s Jussie Smollett will pull out all the stops to convince you he’s done nothing wrong.

When Anderson’s colleagues censured him last fall for “conduct unbecoming a school board member” — including flirtatious exchanges with minors — it was only because he’s “Slavin’ Up in DPS.”

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, now running for secretary of state, tries a similar schtick. Facing felony indictment for an alleged election security breach, Peters insists she’s a victim, too.

“They made me sleep on the concrete jail floor for 30 hours because I protected your election data,” she proclaimed in her April 9 nomination speech at the Colorado Republican Party Assembly.

Let’s be real: Tay and Tina are both steeped in a compulsive victimhood complex.

Anderson cannot accept the gravity of his own misdeeds. Last year’s DPS investigation into allegations of impropriety found that , on multiple occasions, he’d aggressively solicited inappropriate relationships with underaged schoolchildren — while a school board member and a candidate.

The report concluded Anderson intimidated witnesses during the investigation and had “made unwelcome sexual comments and advances, and/or engaged in unwelcome sexual contact toward members and associates of the Never-Again Colorado Board of Directors,” circa 2018.

Since September, Anderson has worked to discredit the very basis for the investigation. As I detailed Friday , a judge dismissed “with prejudice” the defamation claims Anderson brought against defendants who had largely precipitated DPS’s investigation. (Anderson will appeal ).

In February, another judge rebuked Anderson’s cries that the investigation was unjustified, vindicating DPS’s responsibility to investigate. “There can be no serious dispute as to the authority of a school board to investigate claims of sexual assault and sexual harassment,” the court said. “The failure to do so can lead to liability on the part of the school board.”

Meanwhile, Anderson’s allies continue to embolden him. When Scott Esserman and Michelle Quattlebaum successfully ran for the DPS board last fall, they hired Anderson for their campaigns. Esserman paid Anderson’s business, Good Trouble Consulting, $6,000; Quattlebaum cut GTC a $4,000 cashier’s check on election day. Esserman’s latest check was made out to Auontai Anderson (not GTC) this January — months after Esserman joined the board.

Beyond the $11,000 from his colleagues and $1,500 from House candidate Regina English (as Tay Anderson), we still wonder how Anderson pays his bills with no known employment . Unless he wins his appeal, he’ll owe significant attorneys’ fees. Will Team Tay launch another GoFundMe?

Speaking of bills paid by others, Peters faces ethics complaints she violated Colorado’s ethics rules by accepting six-figure legal defense fund donations from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, as well as a Lindell-donated private jet ride and weeks-long hotel stays.

She needs the legal funds because of the aforementioned indictment, which alleges Peters ordered Mesa’s election office surveillance cameras turned-off and engaged in an elaborate identity theft scheme to bring an unauthorized individual into election offices last May.

That unidentified individual — impersonating another man, Gerald Wood, and using an access badge intended for Wood — purportedly created illicit copies of the election server hard drive. They were leaked online and unveiled at an election conspiracy conference held by Lindell last August.

Peters’ felony charges include identity theft, criminal impersonation and two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation. The indictment accuses her of stealing Wood’s identity to steal election data. Thus, by insisting she’s being persecuted for “protect(ing]) your election data,” Peters lies while minimizing the severity of her charges.

What about Peters’ allies? Her campaign manager, Sherronna Bishop, nominated Stanley Thorne for attorney general from the floor. Thorne is a lawyer licensed to practice in Texas but not Colorado. (His GOP assembly nomination was seconded by Rich Wyatt, a convicted felon who later seconded felony-indicted Peters).

As I discussed last week , Thorne won a spot on the ballot but was disqualified following revelations he wasn’t registered Republican . According to Thorne’s Voter Profile Report , public information obtained under Colorado’s Open Records Act, he registered Unaffiliated in August 2016.

According to a complaint Thorne filed with the Secretary of State last week, he reregistered Republican shortly before midnight on April 9 — several hours after the assembly. Thorne absurdly accuses “an unknown person” of changing his affiliation “from Republican to Unaffiliated.” His voter record proves this is conspiratorial nonsense. Even more, when Thorne updated his affiliation, he changed his residential address to… Bandimere Speedway, a non-residential address. Thorne did not respond to request for comment.

Let’s be clear: Peters’ associates emphatically vouched for Thorne. While crying about election integrity, they backed a candidate who wasn’t even a registered Republican. They got him on the ballot in violation of party bylaws requiring Republican registration for 30 consecutive days. Was Team Tina aware of Thorne’s voter registration status before the Stanley Stunt? If not, they failed basic due diligence. If so, they actively misled delegates.

As a school board member, Anderson has a fiduciary responsibility over children. A DPS investigation found he’d arguably groomed schoolchildren. As a county clerk, Peters has a fiduciary responsibility over elections. She is under felony indictment for identity theft and allegedly breaching election integrity. They both dodge and deflect blame while aligning with friends who prove the adage, “Show me your friends, and I will tell you what you are.”

Truthfully, Tay Anderson and Tina Peters are cut from the same cloth —and they’re both unfit for office.

Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS . He also hosts “ Jimmy at the Crossroads ,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.

