(Peru, Neb.)—On Tuesday, April 19, the Peru State softball team was defeated by Grand View in a virtual triple header as they had to finish the postponed game from April 5, as the game was halted due to rain. The Bobcats are now 11-27 on the season and 6-21 in Heart conference play while the Vikings are 35-5 and 24-2 in conference play.

