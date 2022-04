Two weeks into the new MLB season, the National League has made a statement at the top of our Power Rankings. Which of the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets is in the No. 1 spot on our list this week? And at the bottom of the list, did a slow start in Cincinnati move the Reds all the way down to No. 30?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO