‘Moon Knight’ Episode 4 Recap: Tomb Sweet Tomb

By Drew Taylor
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Another week, another new “Moon Knight” episode. Last week’s “Moon Knight” was a big one – Marc Spector/Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac, putting in the hours) found the location of the resting place of Ammit but, also, had his Egyptian god buddy Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham) has been banished into basically an...

