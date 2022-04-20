‘Moon Knight’ Episode 4 Recap: Tomb Sweet Tomb

When it comes to celebrity friendships, there aren't many pairings we adore more than Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal, and both men are currently thriving. Isaac is starring in Marvel's Moon Knight, which just released its third episode on Dinsey+ today, and he will be heard later this year lending his voice to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One. Pascal's had one new movie, The Bubble, hit Netflix this month and he has another, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, coming at the end of the month. Of course, fans are also eager to see him return to Star Wars: The Mandalorian later this year. The big question now is... Who would win in a fight between Moon Knight and Mando? Well, Isaac and Pascal both have opinions and it's hilarious.

