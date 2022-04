KINGWOOD — The Preston County Commission has agreed to pay for the first phase of a proposed veterans plaza on the courthouse lawn. Planners say they hope Phase 1 will be completed by June. Commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone set a budget of up to $13,000 for the work. Phase 2 has an estimated cost of about $170,000. Commissioners did not address funding for that phase Tuesday.

