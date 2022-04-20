Eat Smart Live Longer Club presents documentary

It's Easter time, which means that between dyeing eggs, glazing ham, and finding a bunny to adopt, you may also be looking to watch Mel Gibson's bloody epic about Jesus Christ, The Passion of the Christ. Or perhaps you'd like to watch the extravagant religious classic The Ten Commandments during Passover. That means you're probably wondering where you can stream The Ten Commandments and find The Passion of the Christ online. The good news is that both are streaming so you can start watching them with just a few clicks. The bad news — for one — is that you may have to pay a little money.

RELIGION ・ 7 DAYS AGO