Guardiola says Man City's hectic schedule taking toll on squad

April 20 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said their intense fixture schedule is taking a heavy toll and that his squad were administered "71 treatments" between their games against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool last week.

City's last four games included home and away Champions League matches against Atletico as well as Premier League and FA Cup fixtures against Liverpool, all in the space of 12 days.

Kyle Walker and Kevin de Bruyne missed their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool after picking up injuries against Atletico in the second leg.

"Our physios made 71 treatments in the space between Atletico Madrid and the semi-final against Liverpool," Guardiola told reporters.

"The doctor came to me. But it's not for just one game, it's after these three 'finals'. (The medics) told me as it was more than usual. The schedule is what it is."

Guardiola said they had six massage tables set up by the side of the pitch to treat players during training for the FA Cup match.

City trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by two points but can return to the top if they beat Brighton & Hove Albion later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

