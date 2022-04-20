ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Guardiola says Man City's hectic schedule taking toll on squad

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFoCR_0fENTCI800

April 20 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said their intense fixture schedule is taking a heavy toll and that his squad were administered "71 treatments" between their games against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool last week.

City's last four games included home and away Champions League matches against Atletico as well as Premier League and FA Cup fixtures against Liverpool, all in the space of 12 days.

Kyle Walker and Kevin de Bruyne missed their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool after picking up injuries against Atletico in the second leg.

"Our physios made 71 treatments in the space between Atletico Madrid and the semi-final against Liverpool," Guardiola told reporters.

"The doctor came to me. But it's not for just one game, it's after these three 'finals'. (The medics) told me as it was more than usual. The schedule is what it is."

Guardiola said they had six massage tables set up by the side of the pitch to treat players during training for the FA Cup match.

City trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by two points but can return to the top if they beat Brighton & Hove Albion later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The permutations in battle for promotion and relegation in EFL

Further promotions and relegations are at stake in this weekend’s English Football League fixtures.Fulham have clinched promotion and Derby, Crewe and Scunthorpe have already been relegated. Here, the PA news agency looks at what else could happen in the coming days.ChampionshipThis team. This manager. ⚪️#FFC pic.twitter.com/6NqWwiKo2k— Fulham Football Club: Promoted (@FulhamFC) April 19, 2022Promoted Fulham can now turn their attentions to the title as they take on their nearest challengers Bournemouth. Victory would not officially seal the deal but would leave Marco Silva’s side 12 points clear with 12 to play for and a vastly superior goal difference.Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic...
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester City not ‘disturbed’ by title race pressure, Kevin De Bruyne insists

Kevin De Bruyne felt Manchester City handled the pressure well as they reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with this week’s crucial win over Brighton.The champions found their stride after a nervy first half to maintain the advantage in a compelling title duel with Liverpool by beating the Seagulls 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.The result was a strong response to Liverpool’s thrashing of Manchester United the previous night and restored City’s one-point lead at the summit with six games remaining.“Maybe (there were nerves) with the supporters but I felt we were doing all right,” said playmaker De...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Kyle Walker
Reuters

Man City regain lead while Arsenal upset Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England, April 20 (Reuters) - Manchester City regained their one-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion while Arsenal upset London rivals Chelsea with a 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Liverpool had taken over at the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Gary Neville reveals what he witnessed Jurgen Klopp and Andy Robertson do to Virgil van Dijk during the defeat of Manchester United

Gary Neville has highlighted what Jurgen Klopp and Andy Robertson done during Liverpool’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United on Tuesday night. The Reds were at their brilliant best against Ralf Rangnick’s side at Anfield with every one of Jurgen Klopp’s side performing superbly to take them to the Premier League summit briefly before Manchester City defeated Brighton 3-0 last night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Sports#Brighton Hove Albion
Daily Mail

Paul Merson and Jamie Redknapp insist Arsenal are now FAVOURITES to pip rivals Tottenham to final Champions League spot after win at Chelsea... but Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink still backs Antonio Conte's men due to Harry Kane

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes Arsenal now have it back 'in their hands' to qualify for next season's Champions League after they won a six-goal thriller at Chelsea. Eddie Nketiah's brace, Emile Smith Rowe's wonderfully taken goal and Bukayo Saka's stoppage-time penalty helped the Gunners end a run of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Hillsborough: MP calls for Man City to back teaching about disaster

An MP is asking Manchester City to back his call for schoolchildren to be taught about the Hillsborough disaster after some fans disturbed a minute's silence held for the victims. Ian Byrne, Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby, wrote to the club after some fans chanted over a tribute at...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Manchester City and Liverpool have changed what it means to be in a title race

We have been here before. Six games left to go. Two brilliant contenders. Zero margin for error. A Premier League title race that nobody deserves to lose but that only one team can win. It is the 2018-19 run-in all over again. The only difference this time, as mentioned, is that we have been here before.It is a testament to Manchester City and Liverpool’s era-defining quality that they are setting a scarcely-believable standard for a second time.The 2018-19 run-in was an extraordinary climax - Liverpool winning their last nine games, City winning their last 14 - and the highest-quality title...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
Yardbarker

Manchester City Set for Major Financial Loss Following Raheem Sterling Stance on Future

Manchester City are looking forward to a number of potential incoming signings this summer. The Etihad club have already wrapped up a £14 million move for promising River Plate striker Julian Alvarez, and are understood to be closing in on the staggering signing of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, to fill the striker-sized hole left behind by the recently departed Sergio Aguero.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MARTIN KEOWN: Manchester United have regressed under interim manager Ralf Rangnick... it is back to the drawing board for the Red Devils as they prepare for clash with Arsenal in battle for Champions League football

Whereas once Arsenal against Manchester United was an all-out battle between two giants striving to win the Premier League, on Saturday it's a pair of clubs scrapping to finish fourth. They remain embroiled in rebuilds — yet to recover from losing their two great leaders Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy