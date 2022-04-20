ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Fingerprint analysis points to younger Ewing

By Kaylee Brewster Of the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 2 days ago

Two forensic experts connected more evidence to Demetri and Clyde Ewing, however, the defense provided heavy scrutiny of one expert.

Tara Martinez, of the Idaho State Police Forensic Science lab, testified Tuesday in the seventh day of the first-degree murder trial of Demetri Ewing. The 17-year-old, along with his father, Clyde Ewing, is charged in the shooting death of Samuel Johns on Jan. 8, 2021.

Before the jury was brought in at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith anticipated the defense’s objection to Martinez’s testimony and asked questions as an offer of proof for her qualifications. Martinez spoke about her education and training for processing and comparison in latent prints at the forensic lab, where she has worked for the past six years.

Defense attorney Lawrence Moran questioned her credentials because she has yet to be certified as a latent print analyzer and objected to her qualifications as an expert. Martinez was testifying on latent prints found on a Walmart bag at the crime scene.

Smith argued that Martinez’s qualifications make her able to render an opinion to the jury. Second District Judge Jay Gaskill said her experience and training allowed her to aid the jury in understanding latent prints and approved her testimony.

The jury then returned and Martinez shared her findings using a slideshow presentation. Martinez compared the unknown fingerprint found on the Walmart bag and the known fingerprint provided to the lab by Demetri Ewing. She was handed the bag as evidence and confirmed it was the bag she tested in the lab.

In her presentation, she showed 11 points of comparison between the fingerprint on the bag and the one provided by Ewing. She clarified that there were other points of comparison not indicated on the slide because it was shown to the jury as a demonstration.

In her conclusion, she testified that the fingerprint on the bag came from the left index finger of Ewing. The prints were then analyzed by another scientist as part of the lab’s standard protocol and her findings were verified. Martinez also said no two people can have the same fingerprints and that although family members can have the same patterns, the ridge lines, creases and minutiae of the prints will be different.

The defense continued in its breakdown of Martinez’s analysis during cross-examination as it did before her testimony. Moran questioned Martinez’s report, which initially indicated Ewing’s print didn’t match the print found on the bag and that there was inconclusive analysis on whether it was a palm print or a fingerprint. After the verifier looked at the fingerprints it was then analyzed again by Martinez, who concluded it corresponded with the fingerprint provided by Ewing.

Martinez explained the conflicting reports, under the direction of Smith, later in her testimony. Martinez said that because the fingerprint was left on a clear plastic bag, the verifier at the lab suggested flipping the fingerprint in analysis. Martinez did, realizing the fingerprint was on the inside of the bag, not the outside of the bag. After the fingerprint was flipped, that’s when Martinez concluded it came from Ewing’s left index finger, which was verified.

Moran also presented Martinez with copies of the fingerprints provided by the prosecution to the defense and mentioned a discrepancy in the number of ridge lines between two dots indicated on the analysis of the fingerprint on the bag and the one provided by Ewing. Martinez explained that the discrepancy only means that there is distortion in the fingerprint, which is common in latent fingerprints, which are fingerprints unintentionally left behind at the crime scene.

“No print you ever leave accidentally is going to be exactly as your fingers are,” she said. “You’re not going to throw it out because it’s not perfect. It’s never going to be perfect.”

Those copies of the fingerprints were submitted by the defense as evidence.

Martinez also said the fingerprint on the bag was only compared to the Ewings at the direction of the Lewiston Police Department.

The prosecution also called John Stewart, supervisor in the forensic DNA case unit at the FBI lab in Quantico, Va., who specializes in mitochondrial DNA. Stewart explained that mitochondrial DNA is passed from mother to children and provided a slideshow to the jury to help explain his analysis.

For this case, he analyzed the DNA sequence in a hair found at the crime scene. Demetri and Clyde Ewing both provided DNA samples. The mitochondrial DNA at the crime scene had the same sequencing as Clyde Ewing. The DNA is also placed in a database to see how common it is compared to 10,000 other random samples from other people, including Caucasians, Hispanics, Asians, African Americans and Native Americans, there was a less than 1% comparison to the database.

Defense attorney Greg Rauch noted that the DNA excluded Demetri Ewing from a contributor to the DNA, which Stewart confirmed. Rauch also questioned if siblings who share the same mother as Clyde Ewing would have the same mitochondrial DNA profile and Stewart agreed they would.

With those two witnesses, the prosecution finished presenting its case at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, the shortest day of the trial so far. The jury was excused until 9 a.m. today because of the availability of witnesses. The defense will begin presenting its case today with forensic witnesses.

Gaskill told the jury he expects testimony to finish today and to hand the matter over to the jurors Thursday.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.

Comments / 0

Related
Lewiston Tribune

Demetri Ewing found guilty

A jury voted Thursday to convict Demetri Ewing of first-degree murder charges after a nine-day trial. The 12-member jury, consisting of seven women and five men, deliberated for 3½ hours and found Ewing guilty. The 17-year-old Ewing was charged with first-degree murder after the shooting death of Samuel Johns...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Idaho murder, cannibalism suspect deemed fit to stand trial

SANDPOINT, Idaho – A Bonner County man facing murder and cannibalism charges has been deemed competent to stand trial. James D. Russell is charged in the first-degree murder and cannibalism of David Flaget in September. Flaget, the groundskeeper of the Russell family property, was found deceased in his truck....
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Montana Talks

Montana Man Breaks Into DEA Garage to Steal His Drugs Back

43 year-old Anthony Johnson pleaded guilty in Billings Federal District Court this week to charges of possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs. Drug Enforcement Agency personnel determined that Johnson had traveled to Colorado in March and in April. As he was returning to Montana, a Montana Highway Patrol stopped his vehicle and after a search warrant was obtained, they found 10 vacuum-sealed bricks of methamphetamine, totaling over 10 pounds of the drug, which is the equivalent of over 37,000 doses.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewiston, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Lewiston, ID
BBC

Colin Pitchfork: Parole hearing for double child killer and rapist

Double child killer and rapist Colin Pitchfork, who was recalled to prison weeks after approaching women, is to be considered for release again this year. Pitchfork, who killed two 15-year-old girls in Leicestershire, was released in 2021 after 33 years in jail. The 62-year-old was then arrested after probation staff...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Plane Punch 'Victim' Has Extensive Criminal Record

The man who got punched by Mike Tyson on a JetBlue plane has a long criminal record ... TMZ has learned. His name -- Melvin Townsend, III, and this isn't his first encounter with cops, by any means. He's been convicted of fraud, grand theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances and trafficking in stolen property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy investigating vandalism of nuclear submarine

The U.S. Navy is investigating what they believe is an intentional act of vandalism that damaged equipment within the Virginian-class submarine USS Texas (SSN-775) in the last month. The suspected vandalism took place as the USS Texas has been undergoing maintenance at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine. Shipyard spokesperson...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dna#Fingerprints
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

D.C. Resident Who Shattered Officer’s Riot Shield With a Pole During Jan. 6 Brawl Pleads Guilty

A resident of Washington, D.C., who was seen swinging a pole and hitting police at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty to felony assault. Mark Ponder, 56, admitted Friday to striking three police officers with a pole during the melee outside the Capitol building on Jan. 6, hitting one of them so hard that the impact shattered the officer’s riot shield.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
KPVI Newschannel 6

Police Asking for Help to Locate Missing Person

Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a missing person. The Nampa Police Department is trying to locate Kelsey Pearson. They've received reports that she may be in the area. Kelsey is 19-years-old. She's 5'5 and 179 pounds with brown hair that is sometimes colored different colors and...
NAMPA, ID
Oxygen

Judge Issues Not Guilty Pleas For Lori Vallow After She Stands Silent In Court

An Idaho judge entered pleas of not guilty for Lori Vallow after she stood silently in court when asked to enter a plea in connection with her children’s deaths. Vallow, 48, appeared in court on Tuesday where District Judge Steven Boyce asked her to enter pleas for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.
BOISE, ID
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
79
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy