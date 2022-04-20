Female inmate overdoses on fentanyl after it’s smuggled into county jail

ASOTIN — A female inmate at the Asotin County Jail was treated for a fentanyl overdose Monday after another woman allegedly smuggled the drugs in by anchoring them to her dentures and hiding them in her throat.

According to court documents, Jamie L. Hopper, 38, received lifesaving measures at the jail, including two doses of Narcan. She was taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston for further observation and treatment and released back to the jail.

A small container holding 23 blue fentanyl pills was reportedly found under Kelsy J. Darst’s mattress in the women’s dorm. The 40-year-old woman is now facing charges of possession of narcotics within a correctional facility and intent to deliver fentanyl. Her bond was set at $30,000 Tuesday in Asotin County Superior Court.

During an investigation by Asotin County Detective Jackie Nichols, Darst reportedly admitted she brought the drugs into the jail on the previous day, when she was arrested on outstanding warrants. She told police she’s an addict and didn’t share the pills, but other inmates knew about them and used some. Darst cried during the interview with police, saying she had no intention of hurting anyone.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Darst allegedly hid the drugs in her throat, anchored by her false teeth, and kept them hidden all night after her arrest on Sunday.

Darst reportedly swallowed five pills Monday, and Hopper crushed some and snorted them. Hopper, who was blue and unresponsive from the drugs before treatment, is in jail on a $50,000 bond for first-degree burglary.

Attorney Roger Sandberg has been appointed to represent Darst on the drug charges. She will be arraigned May 12 in Asotin County Superior Court.

