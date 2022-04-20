ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asotin County, WA

Female inmate overdoses on fentanyl after it’s smuggled into county jail

By KERRI SANDAINE Of the TRIBUNE
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 2 days ago

ASOTIN — A female inmate at the Asotin County Jail was treated for a fentanyl overdose Monday after another woman allegedly smuggled the drugs in by anchoring them to her dentures and hiding them in her throat.

According to court documents, Jamie L. Hopper, 38, received lifesaving measures at the jail, including two doses of Narcan. She was taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston for further observation and treatment and released back to the jail.

A small container holding 23 blue fentanyl pills was reportedly found under Kelsy J. Darst’s mattress in the women’s dorm. The 40-year-old woman is now facing charges of possession of narcotics within a correctional facility and intent to deliver fentanyl. Her bond was set at $30,000 Tuesday in Asotin County Superior Court.

During an investigation by Asotin County Detective Jackie Nichols, Darst reportedly admitted she brought the drugs into the jail on the previous day, when she was arrested on outstanding warrants. She told police she’s an addict and didn’t share the pills, but other inmates knew about them and used some. Darst cried during the interview with police, saying she had no intention of hurting anyone.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Darst allegedly hid the drugs in her throat, anchored by her false teeth, and kept them hidden all night after her arrest on Sunday.

Darst reportedly swallowed five pills Monday, and Hopper crushed some and snorted them. Hopper, who was blue and unresponsive from the drugs before treatment, is in jail on a $50,000 bond for first-degree burglary.

Attorney Roger Sandberg has been appointed to represent Darst on the drug charges. She will be arraigned May 12 in Asotin County Superior Court.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com

Comments / 2

Freya'sdottir X
1d ago

typical criminals. they rarely change. they bring this on themselves. actions have consequences. don't do drugs.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Vice

Black Man Sentenced to 124 Years for Selling Fentanyl That Led to Overdose

In an extreme example of a “death by dealer”-style prosecution, a Black man has been sentenced to 124 years in jail for selling fentanyl to a white man who overdosed. Judge Dewey Arthur of Mississippi’s Madison County Circuit Court handed down the sentence to Carlos Allen, 33, last week. Allen was convicted of trafficking fentanyl and possessing opioids and amphetamines, according to a press release put out by District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr. He sold drugs to Austin Elliott, 24, last year; Elliott then died of an overdose.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Suspects facing numerous felony charges after marijuana products laced with fentanyl found in Southeast Idaho

Detectives with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on a home in McCammon Tuesday, April 12. The search warrant followed the arrest of two people after three pounds of marijuana were discovered in a vehicle during a traffic stop earlier this week in Pocatello. Inside the home, investigators found 18 firearms—one identified as stolen—three pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 12 pounds of marijuana, 25 pounds of cannabis THC concentrate — known as “crumble” — several loose prescription pills, scales, packaging material, and paraphernalia....
MCCAMMON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asotin, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Asotin County, WA
City
Clarkston, WA
Asotin County, WA
Crime & Safety
Clarkston, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Fentanyl#Drug Overdose#Doses#Drugs
WVNews

Clarksburg West Virginia woman pleads guilty to molesting child under age 12

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Clarksburg woman pleaded guilty Friday to molesting a child who was under age 12. Christina M. McIntyre’s pleas to two sex-related charges were accepted by Harrison Chief Judge Thomas A. Bedell. The judge set sentencing June 9, with Chief Assistant Prosecutor Laura Pickens and defense attorney Ryan Shreve retaining the right to make recommendations.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Idaho State Journal

SWAT team deployed after fugitives try to hide inside local business

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies located two wanted suspects overnight after being found hiding inside a commercial business unit. Deputies were made aware that 37 year old Scott Robert Hensley had been staying inside a commercial building in the 2000 N. block of Deborah Dr. Hensley was wanted on two Felony Warrants for Failure to Appear at hearings tied to charges of Grand Theft and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and information provided to Deputies indicated he was possibly armed. ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Two local residents charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents in the Gate City, according to police and court records. Christopher Jeffrey Day, 29, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator after police and his probation officer found drugs in his room during a home-check, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
POCATELLO, ID
94.5 KATS

Police Say It’s on Yakima Streets and It’s a Killer!

The number today sits at 20. Last year at this time there were 24 overdose deaths in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says the numbers climb every month. He says last year Yakima County saw a record 98 overdoses with half connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. Overdose deaths are...
YAKIMA, WA
CBS News

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in federal prison

A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as "a death cult."
MARYLAND STATE
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
79
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy