Cincinnati Ballet takes a leap with ‘Bold Moves Festival’

It's almost summer, guys! One of the best hallmarks of the season (apart from sipping drinks at your favorite rooftop bar, perhaps) is the long lineup of artists and bands set to grace Cincinnati's music venues. After a long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many artists are once again embarking upon tours that have made their way to Cincinnati. This summer, legendary acts like The Who, Dead & Company and Backstreet Boys are paying a visit to the Queen City. Ahead, we are laying out the best concerts set to take place in venues across Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO