Gaudette has winner as Sens beat Canucks in shootout

Pearson, 24, has suited up in three games for the Red Wings, including his NHL Debut on March 24 against the New York Islanders, tallying four hits, two shots and an even plus-minus rating in 6:45 average time on ice across the three contests for Detroit. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound center has also skated in 49 games for the Griffins this season, totaling 18 points (7-11-18) and 18 penalty minutes. During the 2020-21 campaign, Pearson recorded 22 points (8-14-22) in 28 games with Grand Rapids and ranked among the team leaders with eight goals (4th), 14 assists (T3rd), 22 points (3rd) and two power-play goals (T3rd), while logging only two penalty minutes. The third-year pro has appeared in 146 AHL games since making his pro debut at the end of the 2018-19 season, notching 64 points (25-39-64) and 41 penalty minutes.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO