ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Rockslide survivor reunited with rescuers at Ducks game

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Adx2h_0fENS6Be00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCE7E_0fENS6Be00
Man reunited with heroes that saved him from terrifying rockslide 02:22

Tanner Bergine, who survived a terrifying rockslide, was surprised by the two men that rescued him from that harrowing experience at the Anaheim Ducks game Thursday night.

"I was very nervous," said his wife Taylor Bergine. "I've been planning this with the Ducks since August."

Taylor told her husband, a diehard Ducks fan and emergency room X-Ray technician, that he was being honored at the team's Healthcare Appreciation night. But what she didn't tell him was that Tanner was about to reunite with the two men that saved him during a rockslide in Zion National Park.

In 2018, after the two got engaged, Tanner and Taylor decided to go to Utah and hike through Zion National Park.

"First day, first hike, just changed our lives forever," said Taylor.

As the Bergines walked through the beautiful wilderness during their first hike through Zion, in what seemed like an instant, the two looked up and saw a rock the size of a house coming straight for them. Tanner pushed Taylor out of harm's way but he could not get out of the way.

"Unfortunately, I took a boulder to the leg and just ripped my foot right off," he said.

Luckily, 10 off-duty doctors, nurses and medical experts were right by Tanner and rushed to save him.

"We used these hiking poles to stabilize his leg," said Orange County nurse Danny Allan.

Allan and physician's assistant Travis Brault carried Tanner three-quarters of a mile to a waiting ambulance. After four years, filled with 11 surgeries to keep his leg intact and intense physical therapy Tanner was able to reunite with the two men that saved him from Zion.

Glad to see Allan and Brault once again, Tanner was even more grateful for the Ducks and his wife for the great surprise.

"I knew I was always going to be a Ducks fan, this just solidifies it even more," said Tanner.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
August, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescuers#Rockslide
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
108K+
Followers
21K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy