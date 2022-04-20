ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

S.F. Public Press is Digital applicant

cnpa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco Public Press has applied for CNPA Digital News Member status. Lila LaHood is publisher of the...

cnpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on public interest: democracy rests on a free press

Last week saw a good day for press freedom. An Old Bailey judge ruled that Chris Mullin, the former Labour minister and journalist, would not have to hand over the notes that he made while looking a decade later into the 1974 IRA Birmingham pub bombings. The West Midlands police had applied for an order under terror laws to force Mr Mullin to reveal the sources for his 1986 book, Error of Judgement, and the television documentaries he later worked on. He declined to do so, and the court backed him. This was the right decision. Protection of journalists’ sources is a cornerstone of the free press in a democracy.
POLITICS
The Verge

Coinbase launches social NFT marketplace in limited beta, just as NFT sales dive

Coinbase announced on Wednesday that its NFT marketplace is now in beta and accessible to “a small set of beta testers who’ll be invited based on their position” on its waitlist. The company is looking to take on established players in the space by adding social features, like a comment system (with upvotes and downvotes) and an algorithmic feed.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI) Launches Aggregate Gaming System

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, has gone live with GMX-Ag, its proprietary B2B aggregate gaming system. According to the announcement, the system has eight established online casino operators in six countries.
GAMBLING
pymnts.com

Payments Firms MYPINPAD and SmartPesa Plan to Merge

Mobile payments company MYPINPAD will merge with payments and banking solutions provider SmartPesa, the companies said in a news release Tuesday (April 19). “Customers will benefit from greater scale, a wider product offering and the certainty of continued support as the industry moves towards the PCI Security Standards Council's forthcoming Mobile Payments on COTS (MPoC) Standard,” the release said.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
pymnts

WhatsApp Developing Subscription Plan for Business App

WhatsApp is working on offering business subscription plans that would let multiple employees of the same company chat with a single customer simultaneously, publication WABetinfo reported Wednesday (April 21). Other likely features of the subscription plan, WABetainfo added, include allowing the linking of up to 10 devices instead of the...
SMALL BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase launches NFT marketplace with personalization feature

Coinbase said on April 20 that it has launched beta access for its new NFT marketplace. The new NFT marketplace will work similarly to social media platforms like Instagram and Tik-Tok. Users will be able to showcase their personal information on their profiles, follow other accounts and like, dislike or comment on NFTs. The platform will create a discovery feed based on user behavior which will offer personalized NFT and account suggestions.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: Meeting Consumers’ Money-In Mobility Needs

The share of disbursements received via instant payment rails has tripled since 2020, approaching even that of the most common method, same-day automated clearing house (ACH), which commands 22% of disbursements received. In 2021, 17% of all disbursements received were through instant payment channels, compared to 5.7% in 2020. By contrast, cash disbursements fell more than 35% and check disbursements fell more than 50% from 2020 to 2021.
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

How to Enable Auto-Delete on a Telegram Chat

Telegram boasts of being the most responsive and privacy-focused messaging app on the market. Their new feature allows you to set chats up to delete automatically for those cases where you don't want messages to and from somebody to stay on your phone. How to Enable Auto-Delete on a Conversation.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S F#S F Public Press#Digital#Cnpa Digital News
Android Police

WhatsApp could introduce a new subscription plan for extended multi-device support

WhatsApp only recently gained proper support for multiple devices – something that’s been possible with Telegram for years now. While you were able to chat on a couple of devices using the same account, everything was still tied to your phone as the primary point of contact. Thankfully the app recently changed that, untethering other logged-in devices and allowing you to access WhatsApp even when your phone’s dead or doesn't have a signal. While up to four linked devices are supported with the current implementation, a new subscription offering might just permit even more than that.
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

NRF, Congress Urge Visa, Mastercard to Scrap Swipe Fee Hike

Click here to read the full article. Citing inflation, both parties believe interchange fees will increase costs for consumers and add to inflation. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAll This Inflation Talk Is Giving Me IndigestionWalmart, Kmart Close Doors as Dollar Stores Expand: Week AheadNew Balance Exec on Reshoring, $22,000 Freight Rates and 'Defying Gravity'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
makeuseof.com

How to Call Emergency Services Without a Phone

When getting in touch with emergency services, the majority of individuals will use their phones, as this has been the traditional contact method for a very long time. But what if you don't have access to a phone?. Luckily, with the help of the internet, you can contact these services...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy