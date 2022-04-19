Our Favorite Moments From Weekend One Of Coachella [Gallery]

The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • One of the most influential artists of his time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture, Marc Anthony brings his “Pa’lla Voy” tour to Santander Arena, Reading, on Thursday at 8 p.m. A six-time Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winner, Anthony has earned countless gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America and has over 30 Billboard chart hits and over 7.1 billion views on YouTube to his credit. In 2019, he released “Opus,” his first new studio album in six years. “Opus” is his eighth salsa album since “Otra Nota” established him in 1993. In addition to winning the 2020 Grammy for Best Tropical Album, “Opus” was nominated for Latin American Music Awards for Favorite Album, Favorite Artist Tropical, Favorite Song (“Parecen Viernes”) and Favorite Tour. He also was a finalist in four categories for the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Tickets start at $59 at ticketmaster.com.

READING, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO