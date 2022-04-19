ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Our Favorite Moments From Weekend One Of Coachella [Gallery]

By Sammy Approved
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCoachella weekend one kicked off with several memorable performances from some of today’s biggest acts like Doja Cat, 21 Savage, and Megan Thee Stallion. Influencers and fans stormed the campgrounds in Indio, California to celebrate music and a three-day weekend of fun. We selected a few of our favorite moments from...

The Independent

Coachella 2022 – live: All the updates from the California music festival as day 2 begins

After a two-year absence, Coachella has made its highly anticipated return.Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.The festival leads the pack when it comes to innovative lineups. Two of its top-billed artists (Harry Styles and Billie Eilish) are under 30, while further down the carefully curated bill you’ll find some of the buzziest new acts around – Koffee, Amyl and the Sniffers, Rina Sawayama – mingling with old school staples such as Spiritualized and The Avalanches.Find all the updates from this year’s festival below
FESTIVAL
WWD

The Best Fashion Moments at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Click here to read the full article. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returned this past weekend after a two-year hiatus, bringing together some of today’s biggest musicians, who took the stage wearing high-fashion looks that made an impression on viewers just as much as their performances did. Headliners like Harry Styles and Billie Eilish both brought their signature flair to their respective performances, with Styles starting out the weekend in a custom multicolored mirror-detail Gucci set, which matched the 1970s-inspired sequin dress worn by his surprise guest Shania Twain. Eilish took the stage the following night, leaning into her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elite Daily

OMG, Aespa's First Live U.S. Show Will Be At Coachella This Weekend

The Coachella lineup just got even better. On April 19, aespa announced they’ll perform at the desert festival this weekend. Their Coachella appearance will mark their first live concert performance in the United States, and the best part is the girls will be taking over the festival’s main stage.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Coachella 2022 Weekend 1 Surprises and Highlights You May Have Missed

This year's Coachella has been one of the most-anticipated festivals ever as it has left fans waiting for almost two years. Canceled because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2022 finally made its way last weekend to its original home at Indio, California, for its first of three musical weekends.
COACHELLA, CA
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
WWD

Coachella Returns: A Breakdown of the Fashion Parties

Click here to read the full article. Coachella is back. And so are the parties that surround the music festival, returning this weekend — April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 — after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim Petras Some events require proof of vaccination; others, nothing at all. Coachella, produced by Goldenvoice, itself dropped all COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year’s festival, announcing that there would be “no vaccination, testing or masking requirements,” in accordance with local...
COACHELLA, CA
98.3 The Snake

Aerosmith Announce 2022 Las Vegas Residency

Aerosmith will return to the stage this summer for the first time in more than two years. The band will continue to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a run of shows at Dolby Live in Las Vegas that kicks off June 17 and wraps up on Dec. 11. Aerosmith's last...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Guardian

Coachella 2022: big stars head to the desert with safety concerns looming

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd are headed to Coachella this weekend for the first edition of the mega-festival in three years. The California-based festival, which takes place over two weekends, is expected to draw more than 125,000 people a day. In February, the festival announced that there would be no rules regarding mask-wearing, testing and vaccination proof “in accordance with local guidelines”.
FESTIVAL
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic alert: I-10 westbound heavy at times as Coachella festivalgoers head out of the valley

You will probably want to avoid the 10 freeway today, especially heading westbound, if possible. That roadway and the surface streets surrounding the Indio polo fields will be busy as Coachella Music Festival attendees head out of the area. Pre-pandemic, this was an annual occurrence, but it's back for the first time since 2019. The The post Traffic alert: I-10 westbound heavy at times as Coachella festivalgoers head out of the valley appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
Stereogum

Livestream Coachella 2022 For Free

At long last, Coachella has returned. The long-awaited 2022 edition of the festival kicks off its first weekend today. Many people will be there, and many of us will not. For those of us in the latter camp, the festival has got free livestreams running on YouTube all weekend. There’ll be some “content creator” business and some backstage scenes and such — plus a sweepstakes that you can enter in order to win lifetime Coachella passes as a NFT, apparently.
ENTERTAINMENT
Mercury

Marc Anthony jumpstarts the weekend at Santander Arena [Events roundup]

The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • One of the most influential artists of his time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture, Marc Anthony brings his “Pa’lla Voy” tour to Santander Arena, Reading, on Thursday at 8 p.m. A six-time Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winner, Anthony has earned countless gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America and has over 30 Billboard chart hits and over 7.1 billion views on YouTube to his credit. In 2019, he released “Opus,” his first new studio album in six years. “Opus” is his eighth salsa album since “Otra Nota” established him in 1993. In addition to winning the 2020 Grammy for Best Tropical Album, “Opus” was nominated for Latin American Music Awards for Favorite Album, Favorite Artist Tropical, Favorite Song (“Parecen Viernes”) and Favorite Tour. He also was a finalist in four categories for the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Tickets start at $59 at ticketmaster.com.
READING, PA
LATACO

The L.A. TACO Guide to Eating and Drinking in Coachella and Indio

On a recent drive out to Indio, I did as I usually do and researched ahead of time the recommendations for the area. However, every article pointed me to Palm Springs, 25 minutes away in the other direction down I-10. Whether it’s delicious Chinese food, Mexican classics, or just plain delicious food, you don’t have to head back to the resorts and tourist traps of Palm Springs for food. Music festival or not, there are plenty of great spots in Indio and Coachella proper that are worth checking out.
COACHELLA, CA

