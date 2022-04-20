ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Man charged for habitual property crime, more

By Linda Dela Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney charged Robert Narito, Jr., 43, with one count of habitual property crime and one count of promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree.

The prosecuting attorney’s office said he stole several items from a Saks Fifth Avenue store in Waikīkī on Saturday, April 16.

Officials say when officers arrived they found a bag of crystal methamphetamine in Narito’s pocket.

He remains in custody on $11,000 bail.

“When convicted of misdemeanor theft, shoplifters face little or no jail time and they go right

back to stealing from our businesses,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “The Habitual

Property Crime statute is a valuable tool that can help address the growing retail crime issue in

Honolulu by attaching felony consequences to the actions of chronic thieves,” he continued.

“Retailers should report all property crimes to HPD so that we can consider charging more repeat

offenders with Habitual Property Crime,” he said.

As a serial property offender, the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney charged Narito

with habitual property crime, which is a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Promoting

a dangerous drug in the third degree is also a class C felony punishable by up to five years in

prison.

Officials said Narito has 54 prior convictions, including five felony covictions, mostly for retail theft.

Comments

bigdaddy M
1d ago

This only getting blown up because it was at saks in a tourist area. Nobody would care if it happened in wahiawa or waianae.

Reply
2
