Mineral County Sheriff's Office calls

4/6/22

Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 32, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 33, Deputy took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail, Vehicle towed.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 MM 80, Transferred call to MHP.

Assist Citizen, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded.

Assist Citizen, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded.

Animal Bite, Bernie Road, Alberton, Deputy responded.

Fire, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Superior Fire responded, unable to locate.

Road Hazard, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

Civil Service, River Street, Superior, Deputy completed civil service, papers served.

Traffic Complaint, Main Street, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

Suspicious Activity, Riverside Drive, Superior, Deputy responded.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, Deputy issued warnings.

4/7/22

Assist Motorist, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

Controlled Burn, Flat Creek, Dispatch took information about the Forest Service doing a controlled burn.

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Brockway Lane, Superior, Deputy responded.

Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 MM 7, Transferred call to MHP.

Civil Service, Frontage Road, St. Regis, Deputy completed civil service, papers served.

Traffic Stop, Frontage Road, DeBorgia, Deputy took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

Assist Citizen, I-90 EB MM 44, Deputy responded and gave courtesy ride.

4/8/22

Medical Assistance Required, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Frenchtown Units responded.

Assist Outside Agency, Cougar Meadow Drive, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

Abandoned Motor Vehicle, Mullan Road, Superior, Deputy responded and tagged the vehicle for removal.

Civil Standby, River Bend Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

Civil Service, Fork Nemote Creek Road, Superior, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135 MM .5, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

Welfare Check, Elk Lane, Superior, Deputy responded.

Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 33, Deputy issued warnings.

Welfare Check, I-90 EB MM 47, Deputies. Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, Whispering Pines, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

Officer Flag Down, Whispering Pines, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

Medical Assistance Required, 3rd Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS responded.

Traffic Stop, Lobo Loop, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, Tiger Street, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

Officer Flag Down, I-90 MM 33, Deputy responded.

Partner Family Member Assault, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputies responded.

4/9/22

Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 57, Transferred call to MHP, Superior EMS and Superior Fire responded.

Medical Assistance Required, Brian Court, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior QRU responded.

Medical Assistance Required, 2nd Street, Alberton, Frenchtown Units responded.

Road Hazard, I-90 MM 33, Transferred call to MDOT.

Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 5, Transferred call to MHP, West End Units responded.

Officer Flag Down, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 25, Transferred call to MHP, St. Regis Units and West End Units responded.

Civil Service, River Road, Alberton, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact.

Trespass, Valley Drive, DeBorgia, Deputy responded.

Intoxicated Driver, Mullan Gulch, St. Regis, Deputies responded.

4/10/22

Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 23, Transferred call to MHP, St. Regis Units and West End Units responded.

Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 23, Transferred call to MHP, St. Regis Units responded.

Motor Vehicle Incident, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Transferred call to MHP.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 22, Transferred call to MHP.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 53, Deputy issued warnings.

One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Ravalli County hospital.

Civil Service, River Road, Alberton, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact.

Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 47, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 33, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 34, Deputy issued warnings.

Civil Service, Fork Nemote Creek Road, Superior, Deputy completed civil service, papers served.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 85, Transferred call to MHP.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 16, Deputy issued citation for driving while suspended or revoked and warning for speeding.

Disturbance, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Deputy responded, citation issued for disorderly conduct.

Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 54, Deputy completed traffic stop.

Traffic Stop, Railroad Avenue, Alberton, Deputy completed traffic stop.

Traffic Stop, Old Highway 10 MM 2, Deputy issued warning.

Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 44, Deputy took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

Animal Lost, River Bend Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

Traffic Stop, River Street, Superior, Deputy issued warning.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 43, Deputies responded.

Traffic Stop, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy issued citation for open alcohol containers in vehicle, and warning for license plate light and obstructed plate.

Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 31, Deputy and Superior EMS responded.

Disturbance, 2nd Street, Superior, Deputy responded.

4/11/22

Motor Vehicle Incident, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Transferred call to MHP, Deputy, Superior EMS and St. Regis Units responded.

Coroner Call, 6th Avenue, Superior, Deputy Coroner responded.

Controlled Burn, Johnson Creek, Superior, Dispatch took information about Forest Service doing a controlled burn.

Controlled Burn, Twelvemile, St. Regis, Dispatch took information about Forest Service doing a controlled burn.

Theft, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 57, Transferred call to MHP.

Threats, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

Assault, 6th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded.

Trespass, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

Medical Assistance Required, 2nd Street, Alberton, Frenchtown Units responded.

4/12/22

Medical Assistance Required, 3rd Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS responded.

Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 54, Transferred call to MHP, Superior Fire and St. Regis Units responded.

Motor Vehicle Incident, Mullan Road East, Superior, Transferred call to MHP.

Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 44, Transferred call to MHP, Superior Fire responded.

Suspicious Activity, 2nd Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded.

Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 47, Deputy completed traffic stop.

Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 53, Deputy issued citations for speeding and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 52, Deputy issued citations for driving without liability insurance and failing to register a motor vehicle.

Disturbance, Cabin City Loop, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

Traffic Stop, Cochran Lane, St. Regis, Deputy issued citation for not wearing seatbelt and warnings for no license plate light and failing to use turn signal.

Traffic Stop, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 16, Deputy issued warnings.